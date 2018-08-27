TurboGrill a Truly ‘Green’ Rotisserie Backyard BBQ is Finally Here

TurboGrill™ an innovative portable grill for cooking one’s favorite meals. Even the nosey neighbors will investigate where such succulent smells are coming from.

Seattle, WA (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

The Original Vertical Rotisserie attaches to any 22″ round kettle grill, which allows food to cook evenly and keeps it from burning. The TurboGrill backyard BBQ portable grill is a convenient and easy to use appliance for cook-outs, which will see anyone equipped with an apron perform like a 5-star grilling chef. The wife, husband or life partner may just assume that the ‘master or of the kitchen’ has been taking cooking classes. The horizontal rotation lets the grill cook perfectly, so any self-made chef master can spend less time chasing flames and more time entertaining family and friends.

By allowing the food to rotate over the BBQ portable grill coals, from hot to cold zones, it not only keeps your food from burning, but retains more moisture and allows it to cook evenly on all sides. Result – crispy on the outside, moist on the inside; an unparalleled design for instant satisfaction. The TurboGrill is especially made to be a charcoal BBQ grill that is compact and portable for entertainers, outdoor cooking enthusiasts, adventurers, nature lovers, foodies and others who simply enjoy good food without an expensive, restaurant style fit-out.

Frank M., Design Engineer, commented, “As one of the first people invited to test the new TurboGrill backyard BBQ grill, I must say I was very impressed with the technology. The steak was really good and done to perfection – I devoured it. The fish was moist and scrumptious – amazing!”

This patent-pending design allows for complete consistency in grilling skills, so take advantage of this technology during the company’s early launch. While the TurboGrills are already incredibly affordable, today’s discounts will not be available at a later date.

Visit www.turbogrill.us today, who guarantee that the TurboGrill will become a go-to for a lifetime of events. Stop burning food and start serving succulent, juicy favorites with ease.

About TurboGrill

