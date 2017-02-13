Tucker Toys Named Finalist for Top NJ Company

Tucker Toys Named Finalist for Top NJ Corporate Growth Company

(PRUnderground) February 13th, 2017

Tucker Toys is pleased to announce that the company has been named a finalist for The 2017 Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Award.

The award recognizes New Jersey’s most successful middle market corporate growth companies.

Tucker CEO and President, Mark Nathan, said, “It’s very satisfying that our hard work to continue to grow Tucker Toys has gained recognition by such a prestigious organization as the ACG. It’s a tremendous honor to receive the validation from other companies and business peers that our efforts are making a positive impact in so many ways.”

Pamela Harper, Chair of The 2017 ACG NJ Corporate Growth Conference & Awards and a Director on ACG NJ’s Board, noted that there were an impressive number of nominations, resulting in tough decisions by the selection committee. “We were thrilled with all the options and we were equally delighted by the high quality of the submissions.”

Tucker Toys was selected from all sectors of industry in the state, including manufacturing, technology, life sciences, healthcare, hospitality, logistics and transportation, among others. The nomination for ACG’s Top Honor was based on Tucker’s New Jersey-based headquarter location; significant business operation within the state; employment and business opportunities for New Jersey residents; overall significant growth history timeline: and innovation in its business approach that has resulted in game-changing products and services, reaching a new market, and accelerated speed to market for its products.

“We feel especially proud that the ACG took note of Tucker’s ongoing mission to make a difference in the world with our focus on developing distinctive toys that encourage exercise, good health and positive interaction through play,” Nathan added.

Nathan will be joined by the CEOs of three other companies being honored by the ACG to comprise a dynamic panel, moderated by Pamela Harper, to share insights and real life experiences about leading innovation for sustained excellence and corporate growth at the May 4, 2017 half-day event being held from 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon at The Palace at Somerset Park, Somerset, NJ. They will be joined at the podium by keynote speaker, Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO, ADP®, recipient of The 2017 ACG NJ Corporate Lifetime Achievement Award, and program emcee Tom Bergeron, Editor, NJBIZ.

“We are expecting a record crowd,” observed Sally Glick, President of ACG NJ, “every astute business owner and service provider is going to want to hear how these four achieved such a high level of success in their corporations. Given that we are recognizing middle market companies with annual revenues between $5 million and $500 million, there will be something for everyone in the room to immediately adapt to their own situations and company culture.”

For more information about The 2017 Association for Corporate Growth NJ Corporate Growth Conference and Awards program, please visit the website at www.acg.org/nj

About ACG: Founded in 1954, ACG is a global organization with 59 chapters and over 14,500 members representing Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, FTSE 100, and mid- market companies. Chapters in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia bring dealmakers together to help them achieve their business and professional goals. ACG New Jersey is a key part of ACG Global. Here at home, we are the leading forum for bringing together business leaders to promote corporate growth. We proudly boast an array of members from small entrepreneurial companies to large influential corporations, who all attend our meetings for the relevant topics and high profile speakers as well as to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and the chance to interact with private equity professionals, investment bankers and intermediaries, attorneys, auditors and accountants, lenders, corporate development officers and others focused on the middle market. They recognize the multiple benefits of networking within an influential community of executives growing public and private companies worldwide. For over 50 years, ACG members have focused on strategic activities that increase revenues, profits and, ultimately, stakeholder value. ACG brings together every segment of the growth community.

For further information about the ACG NJ, Contact: Diane McLevy, ACG New Jersey, T: 855-224-6500; dmclevy@acg.org; www.acg.org/newjersey

About Tucker Toys

Tucker Toys, based in Hamilton, NJ, brings to market a line of toys with far wider ranges of use, spanning all ages and transforming almost all environments into playable ones. Tucker Toys evolved from marketing only through a few international distributors to over 50 countries currently with a strong public outreach, engaging kids and families directly. Every toy created by Tucker has received awards from various prestigious organizations including Mom\’s Choice, National Parenting Publications, Parents\’ Choice, The National Parenting Center, Dr. Toy, The Toy Insider and veteran toy marketer Einstein, da Vinci and Goldberg. Most recently, two of Tucker\’s toy lines received special needs approval by AblePlay*, a division of Lekotek, proving the versatility of Tucker\’s toy innovation that brings value to parents and benefits to children across the spectrum. Products from Tucker Toys include the internationally award-winning Phlat Ball®, Crush-It!® Bat, E-Z Grip Balls (including football, soccer ball, play ball and junior ball), Zoingo Boingo® Pogo, Trick Shot Sports, and the ZB Freestyle® Board, a high-bouncing action sports toy ideal for skateboarding and parkour enthusiasts. More information is available at www.TuckerToys.com