TSO Promo Code: Ticket Down Offers New Promo Code for all 2017 Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates

New York, NY (PRUnderground) November 29th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets for their 2017 North American Tour. Sadly, their founder, Paul O’Neill died in April and the beloved Trans-Siberian Orchestra plans to use their upcoming tour to honor their founder’s legacy and his monumental contribution to the band.

TSO Guitarist Al Pitrelli has stated that the concerts on TSO’s winter tour will be the same, pumped-up and joyous Christmas metal music spectacular that fans have come to expect from TSO. The stage setup for the new tour has been renovated, and the theme of the concerts is centered around TSO’s 1999 TV movie, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.

Their 2017 tour began in mid-November and it will culminate on December 30th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. Along the way, TSO will perform in a total of 60 cities, traveling across the United States as they celebrate the holiday season like only the Trans-Siberian Orchestra can.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2017 U.S. Tour Dates:

November 29, 2017 (11/29/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 pm

November 29, 2017 (11/29/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center at 7:30 pm

November 30, 2017 (11/30/17

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena at 7:30 pm

November 30, 2017 (11/30/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena at 7:30 pm

December 1, 2017 (12/1/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Toledo, OH at Huntington Center at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 1, 2017 (12/1/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 2, 2017 (12/2/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Dayton, OH at Nutter Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 2, 2017 (12/2/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Arena at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

December 3, 2017 (12/3/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm

December 3, 2017 (12/3/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Phoenix, AZ at Gila River Arena at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 6, 2017 (12/6/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Richmond, VA at Richmond Coliseum at 7:30 pm

December 6, 2017 (12/6/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm

December 7, 2017 (12/7/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center at 7:30 pm

December 7, 2017 (12/7/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Lubbock, TX at United Supermarkets Arena at 7:00 pm

December 8, 2017 (12/8/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 8, 2017 (12/8/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena at 8:00 pm

December 9, 2017 (12/9/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Duluth, GA at Infinite Energy Arena at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 9, 2017 (12/9/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 10, 2017 (12/10/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm

December 10, 2017 (12/10/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm

December 13, 2017 (12/13/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena at 7:30 pm

December 13, 2017 (12/13/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Birmingham, AL at BJCC Arena at 7:30 pm

December 14, 2017 (12/14/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena at 7:30 pm

December 14, 2017 (12/14/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Jacksonville, FL at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:30 pm

December 15, 2017 (12/15/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Hershey, PA at Giant Center at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 15, 2017 (12/15/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Sunrise, FL at BB&T Center at 8:00 pm

December 16, 2017 (12/16/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 16, 2017 (12/16/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Orlando, FL at Amway Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 17, 2017 (12/17/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm

December 17, 2017(12/17/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena at 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm

December 20, 2017 (12/20/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 7:30 pm

December 20, 2017 (12/20/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center at 7:30 pm

December 21, 2017 (12/21/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Cincinnati, OH at US Bank Arena at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 21, 2017 (12/21/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Houston, TX at Toyota Center at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 22, 2017 (12/22/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 22, 2017 (12/22/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 23, 2017 (12/23/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 23, 2017 (12/23/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center at 3:30 pm and 8:00 pm

December 26, 2017 (12/26/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Newark, NJ at Prudential Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 26, 2017 (12/26/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in St Louis, MO at Scottrade Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 27, 2017 (12/27/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Albany, NY at Times Union Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 28, 2017 (12/28/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 29, 2017 (12/29/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 29, 2017 (12/29/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bradley Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 30, 2017 (12/30/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

December 30, 2017 (12/30/17)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) in St Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Fans who attend one of these concerts can look forward to hearing all of their favorite classics from this legendary orchestra. Over the years, TSO has carved out a slice of international fame with their beloved holiday music. Their immediately recognizable sound makes their music a favorite for those wanting to celebrate the Christmas season with a bang.

Although Paul O’Neill will certainly be missed, the band is moving forward, promising concerts that are sure to be as memorable as ever. The 2017 Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour will offer fans across the nation the chance to hear this incredible band live and in concert during the 2017 holiday season.

