Trustmark Warranty CEO Luis Nieves Reveals Top 10 Ways to Show Your Car Love on Valentines Day

Trustmark Warranty CEO Luis Nieves gives Valentine’s Day advice on how to care for your vehicle and add easy upgrades.

(PRUnderground) February 10th, 2017

Many individuals spend Valentine’s Day focused on a significant other while forgetting about their most loyal companion; their vehicle. It is important to spend time upgrading your car to make sure that your relationship can stay strong and last longer.

To help make your car feel pampered, Luis Nieves, CEO of Trustmark Warranty, has tips on how to love your car this Valentine’s Day.

1. Take it for a tune-up

This gift gives back by improving your car’s fuel economy and longevity. A tune-up will help keep your car resilient and avoid repairs, making for a smoother ride and a happier car.

2. Splurge on a paint job

A much needed makeover is the perfect way to upgrade this Valentine’s Day. And a new paint job will increase the overall value of your vehicle and make it look as good as new.

3. Reupholster the interior

Reupholstering the seats in your car will make it look newer and cleaner while giving you a more comfortable driving experience.

4. Give it a bath

When your car is clean, it will look and feel better than ever and improve your overall driving experience. Getting your car detailed is an extra bonus that protects it from sun damage and rust.

5. Upgrade the sound system

Upgrading your car’s sound system and/or technology will make rides more enjoyable for you and your passengers.

6. Buy it new shoes

Over time, your car’s tires deteriorate and decrease in performance, which isn’t safe for you or your vehicle. Upgrading the tires will allow for longer, safer and more fuel-efficient drives together.

7. Replace the headlights

After a while, your car’s headlights can become cloudy and yellow due to road salt, pollution and sun exposure, dimming their brightness. It is important to restore or replace your headlights so that you and your car can see properly while driving in the dark on date-night.

8. Replace the windshield wiper blades

While spring is a great time for scenic car rides, it also means that your car will have to drive in rainy weather. To make sure that you can clearly see the road in the rain, replace your windshield wiper blades and enjoy your rainy day drives.

9. Get a custom car cover

Help protect your car from debris and damage when you aren’t around by buying a custom car cover. It will make sure the shine lasts longer and doesn’t get ruined.

10. Add accessories

Adding a smartphone mount, a portable dash cam and a Bluetooth car kit to your vehicle can keep your car up to date with features found on newer car models.

In addition to his role as president and CEO of Trustmark Warranty, Luis Nieves is also a nationally recognized personality and automotive expert known as ‘The Consumer Auto Advocate’. His blog features extensive automotive, recall, repair and safety information, tips and links at www.TheConsumerAutoAdvocate.com

About Trustmark Warranty

Trustmark Warranty is a tech-based, direct-to-consumer provider of Vehicle Service Contracts for private owners of used cars. Trustmark Warranty maintains an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and their vehicle service contracts are available in 12 to 48-month terms. Trustmark Vehicle Service Contracts provide industry-leading coverage and are guaranteed by an A-rated insurance company with $32 billion in assets. The Administrator has been in business for more than 25 years and has paid out more than $550 million in claims. For more information, visit www.trustmarkwarranty.com.