Trustmark Warranty Celebrates First Year of Providing Auto Warranties, Obtains Clients in 34 States

Trustmark Warranty celebrates its first year of selling auto warranties for used cars, garnering clients in 34 states and earning a 5-star customer satisfaction rating from Consumer Affairs, announced Luis Nieves, CEO of Trustmark Warranty. When launched in 2016, Trustmark Warranty was the first used car auto warranty company to provide policies direct to consumers via an intuitive web portal, eschewing the need for a costly call center.

“We are certainly pleased to have entered the national market at a time when consumers are increasingly researching online for a reputable company to warranty the repairs on their used cars,” offered Nieves. “Owning a car today requires more than just a car payment and insurance. With all of the electronics and technology built into vehicles, it’s becoming increasingly important to have a policy in place to warranty unexpected and costly repairs. We’re gratified that our clients appreciate not only the excellent warranty product we’re offering, but also the hands-on customer service that continues when a claim is made.”

The Auto Care Association cites that estimates for auto repairs in 2017 have increased a whopping $35 billion in just four years, hitting a new high of $273.4 billion annually. The value for repair / replacement for cars that are 0 – 4 years old is $20.7 billion and $77.3 billion for cars that are older than 8 years. While this stat includes repairs due to auto accidents, it foretells the need to have an auto warranty in place for the average American car owner. According to Nieves, “Once the original manufacturer’s warranty expires on a new car, generally in two to three years, a car owner is left to foot the entire cost of any electrical or mechanical failures. And these days especially, that can be a big number.”

In addition to his role as company President and CEO, Luis Nieves is also a nationally recognized personality and automotive expert known as The Consumer Auto Advocate. His blog features extensive automotive, recall, repair and safety information, tips and links at www.TheConsumerAutoAdvocate.com

*Source: Auto Care Association 2017

About Trustmark Warranty:

Trustmark Warranty is a tech-based, direct-to-consumer provider of Vehicle Service Contracts for private owners of used cars. Trustmark Warranty maintains an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and their vehicle service contracts are available in 12 to 48-month terms. Trustmark Vehicle Service Contracts provide industry-leading coverage and are guaranteed by an A-rated insurance company with $32 billion in assets. The Administrator has been in business for more than 25 years and has paid out more than $550 million in claims. For more information, visit www.trustmarkwarranty.com.

