Trustfund Group Points Out the Dangers of Credit Repair Company Scams

A low credit score can be severely impactful. Many companies take advantage of this with large fees and a drawn out repair process.

Boca Raton, FL (PRUnderground) November 17th, 2017

Many people would be surprised to know that repairing a credit score does not have to be expensive or incredibly time consuming. With the right knowledge and resources, it can even be free. The Trustfund Group is doing their best to lead the way in education surrounding credit repair, recently announcing they are offering comprehensive and free information covering the subject from all ends. Excitement surrounding the project and its effort to expose the scam-like nature of many companies who charge monthly fees for credit repair is high.

“Your credit score is considered for some of the most important things you will do in your life… owning your first home, a family car, or even your career,” commented a spokesperson from Trustfund Group. “Choosing the right company to repair your credit is critical. Never trust a company that insists on charging you monthly, they are only trying to take advantage of you.”

According to Trustfund Group, credit repair’s essence is simple and should be transparent. First, the negative items on a credit report are located. Secondly, dispute letters are drafted and sent to credit bureaus in an effort to remove claims. Next, the person hoping to restore their credit waits up to 30 days for a response. Should the results ever come out unfavorably, the same three step process can be performed again at 45 days using different methods. Two repair cycles should take three months total, give or take.

Trustfund Group aims to put the power of credit repair back into the hands of the people experiencing these issues and out of the hands of predatory companies attempting to become very wealthy through less than honest means. In addition, should a member of Trustfund Group ever request or require it, they can always opt-in for a credit specialist to handle their credit repair problem for free.

Feedback for Trustfund Group’s information and services have been positive across the board.

Todd M., recently said in a five-star review, “After eight months of getting nowhere with another company, my wife and I switched to Trustfund Group. Not only did their team dispute our negative items right away, but we got a lot of information from their forums to make sure our score continues to rise! Very great experience!”

