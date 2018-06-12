Trust Dental Care: Take Advantage of our New Patient Special

When we care about the people around us, it manifests in everything we do. And at Trust Dental Care we encourage people every day to give their best smile because we believe that a kind smile can do miracles. As a dental office in Tijuana, we make easy every single aspect of your visit to a foreign city. We can understand the financial option out there too. So, when it comes to finding quality service, VIP experience to accomplish your mission of having the smile you dream of, our office can help you.

United States (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

When we care about the people around us, it manifests in everything we do. And at Trust Dental Care we encourage people every day to give their best smile because we believe that a kind smile can do miracles. As a dental office in Tijuana, we make easy every single aspect of your visit to a foreign city. We can understand the financial option out there too. So, when it comes to finding quality service, VIP experience to accomplish your mission of having the smile you dream of, our office can help you.

If you are planning a dental visit to Tijuana, you can take advantage of the free benefits offered by our dental office, such as our complimentary shuttle service with no extra charge. e advantage of our summer offer which includes your first consultation in our office for only $ 75. ThiYou can use it so you don’t have to worry about finding our office during your first visit with us. You can also taks special price consists of a complete examination of your teeth, X-rays and basic dental cleaning.

X-Ray: A Helpful D iagnostic Tool

A dentist wishes to provide exceptional dental care, the best possible. When a patient calls for the first time to reserve an appointment, he will ask about everything before booking a consultation. One question patients almost always ask is why they need X-Rays? Well, dental x-rays will help your dentist to diagnose and treat properly any dental problem you may have. X-Rays can detect an issue before it becomes more serious.

When a patient is far away from Tijuana, he or she will call or send some pictures of his teeth to receive a diagnosis prior to the visit. Nonetheless, this will not be enough for a dentist to determine the source of the problem. When the patient arrives at the dental office, some physical tests will be required to make a concrete diagnosis. These tests include x-rays to see what our eyes can’t detect with the naked eye.

After exploring the mouth of the patient and evaluating the images from the X-rays, a dentist will be able to explain to the source of the problem and how he is going to proceed with dental treatment. When a dentist finds no tooth decay or more severe problems, a patient can rest convinced he has seen the entire frame of his mouth. Without X-rays, you will do nothing but guess what is wrong, and you can’t just guess when it comes to your health.

Radiographs will provide a dentist the ability to see inside your teeth and also between them. Once he or she see the complete picture of your teeth and what’s beneath them, he can be sure of what he is going to tell you during the consultation. X-rays are important to see the tip of the teeth’s roots seeing what is going on beneath your gums. All these places inside your mouth are not usually visible for you or your dentist.

Even if nothing in your teeth hurts and you just want to put porcelain veneers or something cosmetic to improve your appearance, your dentist will need to see the whole image of your mouth through X-rays. Some patients experience bruxism, which makes them unfit to veneers in some cases. It is essential to determine if cosmetic procedures will interfere with your bite or other aspects in the future. That’s why it will always be necessary to take x-rays. If you have more doubts about x-rays, we are available on the phone to you or throughout our digital social platforms such as Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Remember that we are here to help you.

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.