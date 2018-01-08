Trust Dental Care Providing a Tooth Loss Solution with the All on 4 Package

Tijuana, Mexico (PRUnderground) January 8th, 2018

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, tooth loss is highly common among American adults in there 30’s, and it is not an exclusive problem for those who are aging.

Many people need to opt for dental implants soon in their lives. Either due to an accident, heredity matter, age, among other factors, the tooth loss can happen almost to anyone.

Good news is that dental techniques are evolving every day giving us the opportunity to restore our smiles.

One of them is the All-On-4 Implant procedure which can achieve remarkable results to restore all the anchor of the upper or lower teeth also providing an aesthetic solution that seems natural to the naked eye.

Mexico is in the third place of the five most popular countries around the world for the medical tourism, according to HuffPost and Forbes.

Trust Dental Care is one of the main options in Tijuana, México to those patients who are looking for this procedure at an affordable price with the same quality that in their home countries.

Enjoy the little things in life again with All of Four Dental Implants Package that includes:

· All On 4 Implants

· Two nights at a 4 Stars Hotel

· Immediate Denture

· Tooth Extraction

· Free Shuttle Service

You can get this restorative treatment for only USD 7,999 saving USD 4,500. Take advantage of this opportunity to restore your smile.

Trust Dental Care in one of the best dental office in Mexico giving the patients the state in the art technology, receiving an Advance 3D CT scan during the consultation and having the best quality materials.

One of our happy patients say this on Yelp page:

“This dental care, staff and Dr’s are more than excellent. Very caring, kind, and just wonderful. I had done two root canals with crowns and seven implants.

The use the latest dental technology and I highly recommended all their service.”

Dr. Amalia Bergman

A lot of American adults are losing their teeth right now, due to a bunch of reasons.

The thing is that most of them a looking for functional and affordable solutions that help them to restore their smiles, at Trust Dental Care you can find what you are looking for, and we can help you with your insurance paperwork.

Our friendly staff will guide you step by step so you can claim your insurance. Contact us and start the year improving your oral health.

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.