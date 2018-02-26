Trust Dental Care Provides Mercury Free Treatments

Tijuana, Mexico (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

Trust Dental Care stands for quality and cutting-edge dental procedures. This dental office is worry about the overall health of the patients.

That is the main reason this dental office in Tijuana doesn’t use amalgams to fill cavities.

Even when a lot of studies in the United States and other countries have proven that amalgam fillings have small amounts of mercury that don’t represent a health tread to patients, still there are amounts of mercury.

Trust Dental Care don’t take any risks when it comes to dental fillings. That is why amalgams aren’t used to fill cavities, even if they have tiny quantities.

If you never heard about what is a tooth filling because you have never had one, next you can know a little bit about them.

A dental filling is what dentists use to fill cavities restoring the life of the tooth in order of saving it from being extracted.

The materials that dentists in Tijuana may use to fill cavities can be composite (resin), silver, gold, among others. But Trust Dental Care only use resin even when other types of materials are body-friendly.

Sometimes patients prefer silver fillings because this procedure is affordable.

But, these patients also believe that a dental office can only offer resin to increase their profits since the resin cost a little bit more than silver fillings.

With the past of the time, amalgams can release this little amounts of mercury into our body due to high temperatures from hot beverages, clenching, chewing foods, and corrosion.

Mercury can find its entrance to our body through our lungs going right straight into our bloodstream.

Mercury is one of the most toxic substances to the human being and can cause cancer and interfere with primary functions of our body.

Since mercury can cause a lot of damage in the human body, Trust Dental Care located in Tijuana, don’t apply silver fillings.

Also, if you want to remove your amalgam fillings, you are free to get a quote in this dental office. You can call today to receive more information about our composite fillings.

Holistic Dentistry Take Care of your Overall Health

You can remove the mercury from your mouth by coming to the dentist at Trust Dental Care. The services that this dental office can provide are remarkable.

Taking great care of amalgams removals, dentists in this dental office can replace that toxic filling with composite.

Dental tourism in Tijuana is an excellent option for those American citizens that don’t have dental insurance and can’t afford a dental composite filling in the United States.

Having a great, beautiful smile can be everybody’s dream. But sometimes we don’t have resources to achieve this mission.

Fortunately, you can find the procedure you are looking for by coming to Mexico, especially in Tijuana, where you can find plenty of dental offices with fantastic services for affordable prices.

One of these offices is Trust Dental Care, and you can see all the wonderful words that people from the States are saying on Yelp about this dental office.

Now, remember that there are plenty of reasons for you to need a dental filling. If you choose resin, you are getting a mixture that is the same color of your tooth that means that is almost invisible to the naked eye. Only a dentist can tell if it is resin is filling.

The resin is safe to the human body and gives naturals results to the teeth of patients. Composite can mimic the appearance and function of a natural tooth. Plus it is durable, and a resin composite can last more than eight years if you give proper maintenance.

The main purpose of Holistic Dentistry is to provide all patients the opportunity to have safe dental procedures.

Using only safe materials and body-friendly methods, they move forward every day to achieve better ways of performing treatments in a way that patients can be sure of their overall health.

Dentists can know a lot of their patients’ health by only seeing their mouths. They can tell if patients are suffering from some disease such as diabetes.

The reason for this is that the mouth is connected with the rest of the body, and a lot of people seems to forget it.

We encourage to keep your body healthy to have a better smile.

You can ask about this calling to (844) 848 7878 and our website. You can know more about the different dental services that this remarkable office has for you.

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.