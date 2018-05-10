Trust Dental Care began its career 20 years ago. Since then we already changed the lives of thousands of patients coming from abroad. Our experience and kindness support us located in Tijuana, Baja California. People overseas are arriving every day in order to improve their smiles. We know that teeth are our business card.

Cancun (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Trust Dental Care: Our New Location in Cancun for Dental Tourism!

Trust Dental Care began its career 20 years ago. Since then we already changed the lives of thousands of patients coming from abroad. Our experience and kindness support us located in Tijuana, Baja California. People overseas are arriving every day in order to improve their smiles. We know that teeth are our business card. Teeth are the first thing other people notice when first meet someone. Which is why we encourage to have proper oral health and excellent maintenance so you can enjoy a gorgeous smile!

All these years Trust Dental Care had shared its dream with all its patients coming from countries like Australia, Spain, Canada, and the United States becoming part of our family too! Plus, patients coming to Tijuana are also looking for vacations while dental work is done in the city. Tijuana became a pleasant spot to have adventures and a great time! As part of our family, we want to make you an amazing announcement!

This dental office is proud to announce that due to our extraordinary growth in the Tijuana, Baja California area, we are opening a new location in Cancun, México! Our office will continue offering you same high-level service and world-class dentistry while you enjoy the fabulous beaches and cultural centers of Cancun. Exciting events are next to happen at TDC, and on behalf of our whole team, we want to share this extraordinary news with you. Support from patients like you has fueled continued increase, making open a new facility necessary!

Trust Dental Care has expanded to open a new facility in Cancun, committed to extending and maintaining competencies and remarkable abilities on the dental field across Mexico to address world-class dentistry with the most advanced dental technology available and the best customer service offering an enjoyable experience to patients.

Cancun is an astounding destination for Mexicans and people abroad. Is located in Quintana Roo, Mexico and it is known as the place where the Mayan culture glows in every direction you look. Cancun is surrounded by soft coral sands, cultural centers, the Caribbean Sea, and the stunning shade of blue emerging from the crystal-clear waters. The perfect destination for your dental vacations! You will enjoy the mystical and splendorous Mayan’s ruins taking you on a trip back to the Mayan civilization. Dental tourism in this city will be pleasant for you and your family!

All our team is working hard to make this dream come true very soon. Our new location in Cancun will be ready in a short time, and you will be able to enjoy our services in this new location! We couldn’t wait to announce you this news! Stay tuned to our social media networks so you can be informed of our latest news and be aware of the future innovations. Big things are coming for our dental office and all of our patients as well. Wait for it!

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.