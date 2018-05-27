Trust Dental Care: Losing Signal Crossing the Border?

If you are planning to travel to Tijuana to get some dental work at Trust Dental Care, there are some things you need to know. Most of our patients use the free shuttle service we offer. The thing is that when our patients cross the border, they can lose the signal of their cell phones.

Tijuana (PRUnderground) May 27th, 2018

If you are planning to travel to Tijuana to get some dental work at Trust Dental Care, there are some things you need to know. Most of our patients use the free shuttle service we offer. The thing is that when our patients cross the border, they can lose the signal of their cell phones. And when our private driver goes to pick them up at the border, they will probably have problems to call him and be located. Here you have some tips:

· Everything starts from when you make the first contact or call to schedule an appointment at our facilities. From this point, you can include valuable information. First of all, tell the person who is helping you on the phone that you will need the shuttle service. It is imperative that you indicate that you will need our transportation service, so that we can define our itinerary according to your needs.

· After scheduling your consultation, you can choose where you will meet with our private chauffeur. If you come from far away, from another state of the United States for instance or a country like Canada or even a country from a different continent and you will arrive at the San Diego airport, our driver can pick you up right there. You just have to provide your flight information, which includes the date and times of arrival. You will have no problems with your signal except if you are traveling from a different country. If you have internet, you can send a message when you arrive to the airport.

· But it’s not always like this. Some patients drive to the border and leave their car in a parking lot near to the edge (San Ysidro). Then they walk crossing the other side of the border. When they arrive in Tijuana, they can lose their cell phone signal, which can difficult the communication with our office, including our driver. The best you can do is call before crossing before you lose the signal and tell our driver where you will be exactly. Two meeting points are crossing the border, one of which is the Milenio Pharmacy and the other one is the new PedWest Border Crossing spot. There, in any of that two points, there will be someone waiting for you.

Another tip that we can give you is to tell the driver where you will be and what clothes you are going to be wearing. That way it will be easier to identify you. As you know, Tijuana is one of the busiest borders in the world, so you can expect that there will be many people there the day you come. There are always a lot of people around. That’s why we should be in contact every time. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate in asking us. We are here to guide you and help you with everything we can. Don’t forget, communication is essential to be able to find you. Smile and don’t forget to follow us on our digital social platforms

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.