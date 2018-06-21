Trust Dental Care: Get a Brighter Smile this summer with our Teeth Whitening Special!

Spring is almost over and the warm months are arriving. With this season huge events also come, like holidays, days at the beach, weddings, family reunions, and graduations. It is the perfect time for friends’ get-togethers taking pictures and having fun! With lots of entertainment outdoors occasions, it is normal to think that there will be photos of each event and special moments. And we want to have good memories of these special events. So, summer is the perfect time to consider teeth whitening, whether you are having a small reunion at home, a high school party, or the wedding of your best friend. Everybody wants to look radiant during a special event, and a brighter smile can help you to impress!

Tijuana (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

Trust Dental Care: Get a B righter Smile this summer with our Teeth Whitening Special!

Spring is almost over and the warm months are arriving. With this season huge events also come, like holidays, days at the beach, weddings, family reunions, and graduations. It is the perfect time for friends’ get-togethers taking pictures and having fun! With lots of entertainment outdoors occasions, it is normal to think that there will be photos of each event and special moments. And we want to have good memories of these special events. So, summer is the perfect time to consider teeth whitening, whether you are having a small reunion at home, a high school party, or the wedding of your best friend. Everybody wants to look radiant during a special event, and a brighter smile can help you to impress!

Professional Teeth Whitening in Tijuana

During a dental appointment, your dentist will confirm if you are a good candidate for teeth whitening. But most of all, during this consultation your dentist will be able to determine what kind of treatment you need. For example, if you have porcelain crowns or veneers or if your teeth are really discolored or stained, the dentist will proceed according to your needs. This is because each patient is different and also because a teeth whitening can’t be done if you have cavities. The dentist will perform an examination prior to the procedure to be sure that your teeth are going to respond appropriately to the process.

During this season, our dental office will have a special price available for professional teeth whitening procedure. We want you to have the best smile possible, so we invite you to take this opportunity. The treatment will have a special price of $ 249, and you can take advantage of this promotion at this right moment!

Foods that can stain y​our Teeth

There are tons of factors that can stain our teeth. Eating habits contribute a lot to staining them. Poor hygiene can also help to stain teeth and also to develop different types of dental problems. The best thing we can do is watch what we eat and drink to avoid beverages and foods that can discolor the enamel. So, if you are planning to get a teeth whitening, watching what you are eating would be a fantastic idea.

First of all: I think most of us are coffee lovers! You can limit the intake of coffee, sodas and sports drinks, especially if you just got the treatment. Actually, for a few days, you won’t be able of drinking those beverages because it may stain your teeth. Also, you can limit the intake of red wine because it can also cause stains! Pasta sauce, curry (the spice that works terrific in Korean and Indian food), Balsamic Vinegar, blackberries, and dark tea can discolor your teeth. The best advice is to avoid these foods or limit the consumption so you can improve the way your teeth look.

