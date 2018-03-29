Trust Dental Care: Dr. Cirenia Member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists 2018

Tijuana, Mexico (PRUnderground) March 28th, 2018

It is our pleasure to announce that our head Tijuana dentist Cirenia Aparicio Miranda, has attended the International Congress of Oral Implantologists 2018.

Dr. Cirenia with more than 20 years of experience in the dental field, keep studying every day to provide her patients only the best dental services in her private office located in Tijuana, Baja California.

She is a highly prepared and respected dentist in Tijuana, and over the years she looked to keep learning about new methods and techniques available in her professional field. She is always attending conferences and courses to keep studying.

Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda attended the most educational and famous congress in the world, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists to learn new information and vocabulary about dental implants among others dental professionals such as endodontic, prosthodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, all kind of dental members and professionals.

She already improved the smile of hundreds of patients from over the world. Tijuana is an excellent destination for dental tourism receiving patients from the United States, Canada, and even Germany and France. Dr. Aparicio is an expert on cosmetic dental procedures such as dental implants, porcelain veneers, dental crowns, and bridges.

We became a global leader in dental practices thanks to the fantastic work she makes every single time with each of her patients.

Today we are proud to share that another goal is reached with the attendance of this Congress. The International Congress of Oral Implantologists was created in 1972 and since then is providing educational information about dental implants procedure to all those dentists interested in learning more and more.

This Congress educate not only dentists, but every dental professional out there and even is open to the public.

It is the most massive and most prestige reunion in the entire world and also a prominent provider of continuing dental implant education.

Our head dentist in Mexico is always working to serve and deliver only the best treatment, which set Trust Dental Care apart from other dental offices in town.

The office located in Tijuana offer awesome results using state in the art technology capable of providing to patients same day crowns.

Also, we care about our foreign patients that is why we have a Fly-in-Program to deliver a VIP experience while visiting Tijuana. These services include free shuttle service.

Our head dentist, Dr. Cirenia is attending this Congress every year so she can provide to her patients only the best service and better results.

She commits patients because they are looking to improve their teeth and lives with extensive dental procedures such as dental implants.

Trust Dental Care stands for quality dental services and good customer attention. You can read all the nice reviews that people are leaving on websites like Yelp and social media.

The big changes begin with a big decision, traveling to a different country seems easy, but it is not. You can have communication barriers, but at Trust Dental Care you will find a complete English speaking staff.

You don’t have to worry about traveling to Tijuana, and you can use our Fly-in-Program to reach our dental office. Dr. Cirenia will wait for you, she is also a member of the American Dental Association, and she is stepping forward every day to provide World-Class dentistry for you.

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.