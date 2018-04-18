Trust Dental Care: Dental Implants without Paying Beverly Hill Prices

Dentistry in the United States is often expensive, especially if you don’t have dental insurance. Whether you buy dental insurance or as an employee your company is providing you one, the insurance regularly has coverage for a few dental procedures.

united states (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2018

Dentistry in the United States is often expensive, especially if you don’t have dental insurance. Whether you buy dental insurance or as an employee your company is providing you one, the insurance regularly has coverage for a few dental procedures.

Trust Dental Care can provide world class dental treatments for a fraction of the total price you would pay back in the USA.

While you will pay more than $55,000.00 for an All-on-4 surgery in USA or Canada, in Tijuana you can save up to 75% of the total amount. Our dental implants procedure includes crowns. Each crown is made with state of the art technology, the latest material.

Most of the times, an All-on-Four procedure is used to replace the loss of all the patient’s teeth in the upper or lower jaw, while some patients only need to replace individual dental pieces in case of having lost one or two of their teeth only.

When dental procedures cost so much, what options do we have? Thousands of patients seek for affordable alternatives outside their countries to save money while receiving quality dental services. This is where we can be of service in.

Dental implants are one of the most requested procedures in Tijuana thanks to the results thousands of people got in this city. Dentists in Tijuana know that when prices are high, but money is not enough, patients that need dental care will look for different options that fit their budget and dental needs.

While in our dental office in Tijuana, you can even enjoy one of the most popular cities in the world, which is of course Tijuana. It will be exciting for you and your family having a great time in this city while you are receiving dental care too. At Trust Dental Care you can find services you can afford with the same quality you would be getting in countries like the United States or even Germany.

Even though Mexico is a developing country, it has become famous thanks to the dental care dentists are providing to patients from all over the world, in almost every dental office. Our dental office is one of the best in the entire country and we are waiting for you.

How can I Set an Appointment at Trust Dental Care?

Once you decided that you are coming to Tijuana to receive dental care in the city, you can make contact with us through our website at www.trustdentalcare.com or calling to (844) 848 7878. The entire team at Trust Dental Care are prepared to receive you. You can also use the free shuttle service that is available at no extra charge to all patients.

A private driver can pick you up at the San Diego’s airport or the pedestrian border crossing right at Mexico’s entrance. The best deals are at Trust Dental Care for those who wish to improve their smiles without paying Beverly Hills prices.

Don’t forget to follow Trust Dental Care on Facebook (@Trustdentalcare), Pinterest (Trust Dental Care), Twitter (@trustdentalcare) and Instagram (@trustdentalcaremx)

About Trust Dental Care

DDS Mexico, Tijuana dental clinic offering affordable dentists in Mexico, saving of 75% on the cost of dental implants compared to average US prices. High quality dental implants in Mexico, and dental tourism reviews.

Trust Dental Care in Tijuana, Mexico combines low cost and high quality of service to make your own Dental Tourism one of the best decisions you can make concerning your dental health.

Another way to extend the benefits of Dental Tourism to Mexico is to make it into a family affair.