TruSound Audio Announces Far Field Alexa Voice Control WIFI Speaker to Debut at January CES Show

Always on the edge of speaker technology, TrueSound Audio takes things to the next level with their new Far Field Alexa Control WIFI Speaker.

Monterey, California (PRUnderground) January 7th, 2018

When it comes to the technology for home entertainment category, convenience plays a big factor in what interests shoppers in new products. TruSound Audio, among the leaders in the wireless speaker world, understand this well, recently announcing they will be presenting their latest release the TruAudio Far Field Alexa Voice Control WIFI Speaker at this year’s CES show being held January 9th to 12th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Excitement surrounding the release is high.

“We understand how popular Alexa is and how it’s circle of users is growing everyday,” commented a spokesperson from TruSound Audio. “So the need for a premium quality WIFI speaker that’s compatible with Alexa is a real one. Now it’s here in the TruSound Audio Far Field Alexa Voice Control WIFI Speaker and we are more than excited to show it off at CES 2018.”

According to the company, the specifications of the speaker are quite impressive. Some highlights sure to make everyone from the average customer to the devoted techie pleased, include: full support for the Alexa App Service; 360° omni-direction audio; far field voice control that works within an impressive ten meters; a first class WIFI Speaker with a 2.5 woofer and one tweeter; a frequency response of 65Hz~20Hz; specially designed double antennas, which offer better and more effective control effective than a single antenna speaker; peer-to-peer wireless mesh network functions; and much more.

Professionals from the TruSound Audio team will be present at CES for both demonstrations of the speaker and to answer any general or specific questions.

CES is considered the world’s foremost convention of tech product producing companies as well as stores, distributors and other interested parties. For over 50 years it has been the place where breakthrough products have made their debut many rising to superstar status.

For more information on TruSound Audio be sure to visit https://trusoundaudio.com or email dennis@trusoundaudio.com.

About TruSound Audio

TruSound Audio are exciting leaders in premium quality audio technology.