Truronia Releases Ready-To-Drink Aronia Berry Juice

Truronia is available in four 100% juice flavors including Original Aronia, Coconut, Pineapple, and Mango. Aronia berries have even more antioxidants than other dark berries like blackberries and blueberries.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 28th, 2018

Truronia, a Los Angeles based aronia berry juice company, has just launched their company with four unique flavors of aronia fruit juice. The antioxidant-rich drink can be enjoyed by itself or incorporated into smoothies and recipes to provide a daily dose of amazing health benefits. With tropical flavors like mango, pineapple, coconut, and original aronia, each 100% juice blend is delicious, refreshing, and revitalizing. Truronia’s farms are based in Hastings, Nebraska, where the berries are organically farmed and then harvested to preserve the most nutrients and flavor.

Scott Dinkler, co-founder of Truronia, was first introduced to aronia berries several years ago. After learning about the extraordinary health benefits, Dinkler united a group of farmers to begin harvesting the fruit on their land that had been passed down throughout the generations.

“We made the switch to organic farming to ensure our family, friends, and customers are getting the best food possible,” Dinkler said. “After learning about aronia and experiencing first-hand the positive effects, we had to create an easy-to-drink juice that we could share with everyone too.”

Aronia berries are unique because they contain more antioxidants than cranberries, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries. The fruit is a common staple in Europe, although it is also native to the United States. The health benefits of consuming aronia berries regularly include improved digestion, reduced inflammation, and a boosted immune system. They even contain anti-carcinogenic properties due to the powerful antioxidants that prevent oxidative stress on the body and cells.

Truronia’s goal is to reintroduce the superfruit to the United States, where the berry is still relatively unknown. Many ‘superfoods’ like kale, avocado, acai have all had a chance in the spotlight, but the evidence backing aronia berries’ health benefits continues to grow as more research is being done.

Truronia is currently stocked at store locations like Erewhon and Mother’s Market & Kitchen throughout southern California and Nebraska, with plans to expand into more cities across the U.S. The juices can also be found online in packs of six, or in variety packages that include all of the flavors. Truronia frozen berries are also available online for those who prefer to eat the fruit plain or add to their own recipes.

“We’re very excited to continue growing with Truronia,” said Dinkler. “It’s been so rewarding to introduce this berry to people that have started using it to make positive diet and health changes in their lives. And I have to say, it tastes pretty good, too.”

About Truronia

Truronia is an antioxidant-rich beverage made with 100% organic aronia berries that provide real health benefits and great taste.