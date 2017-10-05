TruReal Debuts “Keep It Ahunyit” Music Video

Fans of the recently released song can now see the video

Richmond, VA (PRUnderground) October 5th, 2017

TruReal has just announced the release of the music video for the recently debuted single “Keep It Ahunyit”.

The new video marks the third collaboration between the Shyne Brothers and TruReal. The newly released video depicts a meeting of friends and business colleagues celebrating freedom and new business ventures.

TruReal also takes an opportunity to let his acting skills shine in the video for “Keep It Ahunyit” with solo scenes with his Doberman, Bishop.

“Keep It Ahunyit” was recently released on major digital music platforms and has already earned more than 100,000 digital streams.

Now, with the video on YouTube and Vimeo, TruReal fans can get a first glimpse at the song and the video together.

TruReal invites fans and followers any anyone who enjoys fresh beats to check out his newest single and companion video. More information can be found at https://www.vevo.com/artist/tru-real.

The video can be found at Vimeo and YouTube.

About TruReal

TruReal is a rapper from Northside Richmond whose specialty is creating irresistible music with stories his audiences love.