Trumom USA Expands its Line of Premium Baby Products with the Release of Trumom Natural Baby Wipes

There are many moms who don't want to expose their babies to potentially harmful chemicals. Trumom is making that easier with their new quality Natural Baby Wipes.

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) August 15th, 2018

It’s no secret that the chemicals and synthetic perfumes used on most commercially available baby wipes can be dangerous to a baby’s skin, sometimes causing irritation or even a rash, not-to-mention the potential of problems from long-term use. The good news is a simple and easy solution does exist for parents who’d like to go the natural route. Enter rising brand Trumom, focused on creating healthy and safe baby products. Trumom recently announced the release of Trumom Natural Baby Wipes, an everyday baby product developed using natural ingredients, that avoids the errors of “old-school” chemical packed products of the past.

“Most products available in the market are made of synthetic chemicals and perfumes, which are harmful to the babies’ sensitive skin,” commented a spokesperson from Trumom Research and Development, NY. “Trumom innovated these amazing wipes made of all natural ingredients which are safest for the baby.”

According to Dr Sayan, the Trumom Natural Baby Wipes are highlighted by several key features, like being soap, phthalates and parabens free; contain no artificial dyes or synthetic ingredients; and are perfume, chemical, malonate, bleach, and fluorescent free. All in-an-effort to keep babies happy and healthy and provide them 100% natural care .

Other popular, premium products offered by Trumom include the Trumom Electric Bottle Warmer, the Trumom Infant Baby and Convertible Baby Sports Car Seats, Trumom Manual and Electric Breast Feeding Pumps and many more.

The new natural baby wipes have been greeted with very positive feedback from customers.

Christine S., from Maine, recently said in a five-star review, “Our baby was obviously experiencing some discomfort from the baby wipes we were using and it inspired us to find a more natural brand. We have seen gone with Trumom Natural Baby Wipes and the quality is absolutely amazing, without leaving any kind of soreness or redness behind. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.trumom.com.

About Trumom

At Trumom, we are committed to the healthy development of babies, and we also want to be there for you. Parenting is an exciting task, but it’s also challenging at times. Which is why our Trumom is here to support you every step of motherhood journey. We are parents ourselves, and we are always on hand to give you specialist help and advice. Our products are BPA free, made from safe plastics, CE approved and especially designed and manufactured for mothers and babies.