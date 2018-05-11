Trouver Wealth Partners Celebrate Success as Wealth Marketing Consultant With May 19th Special Event

Trouver Wealth Partners are breaking new ground as wealth Marketing Consultants & Introducers of Insured Fixed Rate Bonds & Loan Notes in the UK.

There’s no argument it’s a tough decision to make, when a business needs to choose a wealth marketing consultant to promote and present their products, or who investors will turn to for access to insured fixed rate bonds and loan notes. Prestigious, Mayfair, London-based Trouver Wealth Partners have stepped up and answered the call for a reliable solution for individuals who are looking for the leading form of security against capital when investing outside of the banking arena, which is Insurance. In exciting news, the firm recently made a series of announcements. The first is to report and announce on multiple new Insured offerings within this sector, that are producing more than positive results for clients. The second is the company is pleased to celebrate they will be hosting their special latest annual Investor Relations Day for all clients and prospective clients at The Ritz on 19th May 12 pm – 4 pm in one of the private function rooms. All previous years of the event have been quite successful and this year’s is expected to follow suit. Only 100 spaces are open to attend, with close to 70 already accounted for so interested parties are strongly recommended to book a space as quickly as possible.

“Our goals are quite simple- to be the foremost Introducer to Insured Fixed Rate Corporate Bonds in the UK,” commented a spokesperson from Trouver Wealth Partners. “To continue to be a firm whose goals are in line with their clients – Security.”

The new Insured offering breakthroughs include highlights like working with a Bond Issuer who have just repaid £50 million of capital and interest back to investors from their first Bond right on schedule and have now moved forward releasing their 2nd Bond which is currently opens to interested investors. This bond is highly attractive in that it is flexible with one to five year options available and is fully redeemable at any stage as it is a fully liquid fund. This is joined by another new offering being introduced by Trouver Wealth Partners with a remarkable respected and experienced Family Office who have had their bond structured by the renowned Law firm, FisherFisher LLP, delivering five year income options available with interest payments on a monthly basis. Continuing to prove highly popular among investors, it is also well worth noting the Litigation Funding Opportunity with 25 year old Regulated Solicitors offering short term but high yielding returns.

Client feedback for the Trover Wealth Partners has been positive across the board.

Dr. Graham Hollister, recently said in a review, “They do not try to be something they are not but do what they do very well indeed I must say. Different to my Financial advisors but this is what I quite warm to. Honesty is everything in what can be a murky world and my wife & I have noted a number of times how agreeable the overall journey has been.”

About Trouver Wealth Partners

Trouver Wealth Partners are an approved wealth marketing partner and Introducer to Insured Bonds and Fixed-Rate Investments provided by Bond Issuers and Investment Funds. Insured Bonds are usually Insured and fully backed by Lloyds of London, the largest and oldest Insurance market globally. Our focus is building and maintaining relationships with clients who have Security above returns as their foremost concern. At Trouver Wealth Partners, security is our only concern which is why we deal namely with fully insured bonds offering the highest form of security over capital than any other security type in the corporate bond field.