TripExpert Announces 2017 Experts’ Choice Award Winners

This year’s awards include hotels, restaurants, and attractions in over 100 new destinations based on an expanded list of expert reviews.

Brooklyn, New York (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

TripExpert, the professional travel review site, today announced the 2017 winners of its second annual Experts’ Choice Awards. This year, TripExpert is recognizing more than 7,000 hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions on six continents.

TripExpert’s unique ranking algorithm draws data from 70+ expert sources, including travel guides, magazines, and newspaper travel sections. The algorithm takes into account the scores awarded to each venue, along with other signals from reviewers. Every venue listed on the site has received a minimum score of 60 and has been endorsed by at least one professional reviewer, ensuring only quality listings.

Experts’ Choice is awarded to a subset of these vetted listings that receive a minimum score of 70 and rank in the top 10% of venues in their category and locality. “Since we take into account only the opinions of reviewers who have thoroughly researched each venue — typically staying at multiple hotels or dining at multiple restaurants in the area — our awards are based on informed and highly reliable data“, said Chris Blume, TripExpert’s Chief Content Officer.

Since last year’s Experts’ Choice awards season, TripExpert has added hundreds of thousands of new reviews and coverage for over 100 new destinations. TripExpert also syndicates is data to party developers via its API.

About TripExpert Inc.

TripExpert rates and ranks hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions based on expert reviews from 70+ leading travel guides, magazines and newspapers.