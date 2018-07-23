TripConcierge.co Now Accepts Bitcoin And Bitcoin Cash For Travel Bookings

BOOK FLIGHTS, HOTELS, CRUISES, PACKAGES AND ACTIVITIES

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) July 23rd, 2018

Online travel agency www.TripConcierge.co announced that its website now accepts Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, providing customers with even more ways to book and pay for their travels. Customers can either buy a vacation package including flight, hotel and activity on the website, or make a custom trip request to create their custom itinerary with the help of a travel consultant.

TRIPCONCIERGE.CO PICKS UP FROM WHERE OTHERS LEFT OFF

“We thought that if other online travel agencies are letting cryptocurrency users down, we would pick up the slack via BitPay, one of the most popular crypto-payment services on the Internet,” said Thomas Schneider, TripConcierge.co CEO, “Together with our world-class customer service, it’s a combination made in crypto-heaven.”

WE OFFER BETTER CUSTOMER SERVICE

Book any of our packages, including flight, hotel and activities or create a custom trip with the help of our team. Never again feel let down by delayed crypto transactions and unreachable customer service. The only rule we have is that you book at least 72-96 hours in advance of any cryptocurrency travel.

THE BEST COMBINATION OF LOWEST PRICE AND HIGHEST REVIEWS FOR MAXIMUM VALUE.

TripConcierge.co’s team has travelled the world and stayed at every hotel it offers on the site. Search a vacation based on the experience you want, and don’t be limited by star-ratings alone. TripConcierge.co shows you only the hotels that have the best combination of lowest price with the highest review, for maximum value.

TRIPCONCIERGE.CO IS ABOUT VALUE FOR MONEY

About Trip Concierge

TripConcierge.co was founded by globetrotters Thomas Schneider, Rickard Antblad and Peter Burjanec who searched the planet for the best travel experiences offering the best value for money. With over 125+ destinations, covering 440 hand selected hotels and 330 curated activities, it is one of the fastest growing travel companies in the United States. With custom trip booking assistance guests can further choose from over 120 travel partners for hotels, flights, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars and activities.