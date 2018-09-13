TripConcierge.co Launches Massive ‘Fall Freebies’ Sale

Featuring thousands of complimentary upgrades for flights, cruises and hotel bookings.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

TripConcierge.co today launched a massive ‘Fall Freebies’ sale, with thousands of complimentary upgrades for flights, cruises and hotel bookings, allowing customers to book last-minute fall breaks offering the best bang for the buck.These amazing upgrades are available for booking between now and end of September and can only be found with TripConcierge.co

TripConcierge’s Thomas Schneider said: “Fall is here and what better way to celebrate than with a fall getaway break. We’ve launched a massive ‘Fall Freebies’ sale with thousands of complimentary upgrades for flights, cruises and hotel rooms. This amazing offer will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on September, 30th so customers should log on quickly and bag their fall freebies today.”

PACKAGED VACATIONS, CHOOSE ONE OF THESE FREEBIES:

Free preferred airline seating:

Move to the front of the cabin, secure your favorite seat and get more room to stretch out.

Free onboard WiFi:

Share your vacation experience with friends and family, stay connected while inflight.

Free priority boarding:

Enjoy the convenience of priority boarding, so you can get to your seat sooner.

Free checked bag:

Go ahead and take some extra clothing and look stunning at your destination.

(To qualify, all vacation bookings must be made with Trip Concierge via our website or our friendly telephone team. Valid until September 30, 2018)

CRUISE BOOKINGS, CHOOSE ONE THESE FREEBIES:

NORWEGIAN

Pick 3 Extended Through September 30! Plus get one additional amenity choice on most sailings! Combine it with Free at Sea, available on most departures for Oceanview, Balcony & Mini-Suite.

*Booking Window: 07/24/2018 – 9/30/2018 11:59pm EST Applicable Sailings: 3+ nights or longer sailings (Excludes Pride of America and 3-5 Day Sun & Sky)

CUNARD

Summer Savings Event (ends October 1): Save up to 30% off Launch Fares and receive Free Gratuities. Grill Suite guests receive Free Drinks and Free Gratuities. Three for All Event (ends November 1): Free Upgrades, Free Gratuities, $150 Reduced Deposit, Grill Suite guests also receive Free Drinks.

HOTELS, CHOOSE ONE OF THESE FREEBIES:

Free Airport Transfer:

Let us sort out your ground transportation to and from the airport. We’ll get you where you need to go.

Free Room Upgrade:

Get a complimentary room upgrade to a higher category (suject to availibility).

Room Service or Spa Credit:

Get up to $50 in credit towards room service or spa services (where available). So go ahead, breakfast in bed.

Free Bottle of Wine:

Start off your vacation with a complimentary bottle of wine, curated by your hotels Sommelier (where available).

(To qualify, all hotel bookings must be made with Trip Concierge via our website or our friendly telephone team. Valid until September 30, 2018. Not valid for TC for Business program.)

Get more details here: https://www.tripconcierge.co/articles/fall-freebies

About Trip Concierge

TripConcierge.co was founded by globetrotters Thomas Schneider, Rickard Antblad and Peter Burjanec who searched the planet for the best travel experiences offering the best value for money. With over 125+ destinations, covering 440 hand selected hotels and 330 curated activities, it is one of the fastest growing travel companies in the United States. With custom trip booking assistance guests can further choose from over 120 travel partners for hotels, flights, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars and activities.