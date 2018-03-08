Trip Concierge: The Brand-New Travel Site That Puts an End to Endless Searching

Find the best combination of top reviewed hotels, best flights, amazing activities and lowest prices for maximum travel value.

San Francisco, US (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

Meet Tripconcierge.co (https://tripconcierge.co) a next generation digital travel agency that features powerful new tools to help combat the dreaded travel site information overload. Tripconcierge.co saves eager vacation travelers about 20 hours of searching by combining four websites in one.

The site offers up a choice of 300+ curated travel packages featuring only the best combination of top reviewed hotel properties with the lowest prices – and automatically combines it with direct flights, curated activities, trip insurance, and all extra fees including airline seat reservations, checked baggage, hotel resort fees and taxes. Something that previously required visiting multiple websites incurring countless additional fees.

“This is a very exciting day for travelers,” said Co-founder and Head of Product, Peter Burjanec. ” You can now stop wasting time researching and getting nickel and dimed, and just get a great vacation knowing that you have only the best choices to choose from.”

Vacations

Curated content helps consumers find the perfect hotel, flight and activity combination that is right for them. The new Tripconcierge.co website includes:

Detailed trip overviews written by Trip Concierge editors who have evaluated properties, not just on paper, but in-person and onsite.

Vacations featuring 440 handpicked hotels and 330 destination activities that combine the highest consumer review rating, best location/experience and lowest price.

Three value categories: Smart (3-Star), Premium (4-Star), Posh (5-Star) and a by-invitation only Luxe (7-star) category, exclusively reserved for American Express Platinum and Centurion customers.

Direct flights, or maximum 1-stop combinations on major air carriers (Star Alliance, OneWorld and Skyteam) with the best on-time performance, in a cabin class that includes all extras at the lowest possible fare.

Active trip monitoring while travelers are on vacation with 24/7 concierge support should a travel disruption take place.

Activities and attractions

Tripconcierge.co also makes it easier for travellers to enjoy fun activities by including a broad range of exciting in-destination activities and attractions including adventure (whale watching expeditions in San Diego, guided Harding Icefield trail hike in Anchorage), sports (America’s Cup sailing adventure on San Francisco Bay), gourmet (private sky dining on the Singapore cable car), music lover (Mozart concert at the Musikverein in Vienna or a private tour of the ABBA Museum in Stockholm), sightseeing (hop-on hop-off tours), the family-friendly (Disneyworld tickets and shows) and the romantic (Monaco night tour, luxury spa treatments and sunset cruises).

Launch sale

To celebrate the launch of its site, Tripconcierge.co is offering discounts of up to $100 OFF all travel packages, using discount code FRIENDS100. The offer is valid until 31 December.

On the way

TripConcierge.co intends to launch dynamic packaging functionality in the future, further increasing the amount of curated destinations, hotels and activities.

About Trip Concierge

Tripconcierge.co is a next generation digital travel agency where you can book pre-planned trips that include flight, hotel, activities and more. The sites everything included pricing prevents nickel and diming and allows you to spend less time searching, and more time vacationing.