Trip Concierge Named Certified Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® Specialist

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) August 8th, 2018

TripConcierge.co is proud to announce that its team has become Certified Sandals Specialists (“CSS”). After successfully completing “Always Next Level” the latest Sandals Resorts’ training program the Company is now fully prepared to share with travelers the most exciting reasons to visit the Caribbean’s leading Luxury Included® resorts.

TripConcierge.co will be offering everything new and exciting across the Sandals Resorts International (SRI) family of brands that include adult couples-only Sandals Resorts; family-friendly Beaches Resorts; and Island Routes Caribbean Adventures for fun excursions in the Caribbean.

“From the opening of Sandals Royal Barbados, Sandals’ second luxury resort and the launch of Aisle to Isle, a new destination wedding program, to Beaches Resorts’ groundbreaking certified autism centers, travelers can be confident that our travel consultants are informed experts,” said Thomas Schneider, “we are proud to be part of an elite group of travel consultants recognized by the travel industry as experts in the world’s only Luxury Included® Resorts.”

“We applaud the team at TripConcierge.co on this tremendous accomplishment. CSS agents are uniquely qualified to help travelers select their best Caribbean vacation, and it is a sincere pleasure to recognize Trip Concierge for their dedication to serving their clients so well,” said Gary Sadler, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America at Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.

To book your Sandals or Beaches Luxury Included® Vacation please visit www.tripconcierge.co or email us at ask@tripconcierge.co. You can also message us on Facebook Messenger at m.me/curatedtrips

About Trip Concierge

TripConcierge.co was founded by globetrotters Thomas Schneider, Rickard Antblad and Peter Burjanec who searched the planet for the best travel experiences offering the best value for money. With over 125+ destinations, covering 440 hand selected hotels and 330 curated activities, it is one of the fastest growing travel companies in the United States. With custom trip booking assistance guests can further choose from over 120 travel partners for hotels, flights, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars and activities.