Trip Concierge Joins Yelp, Lyft, Airbnb And 1,200 Businesses In The Open To All Coalition

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

Trip Concierge, a leading digital travel agency based in San Francisco, announced today that it has joined Open to All, a coalition of over 1,200 businesses including Yelp, Lyft, Levi’s and Airbnb that have pledged to not discriminate against employees or customers based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or other characteristics.

“Travel opens minds, and we are committed to teaching the world the importance of nondiscrimination,” said Thomas Schneider, Trip Concierge’s CEO “we require our international travel suppliers to meet our standards, so it’s a natural choice for us to join Open to All.”

Tripconcierge.co saves eager vacation travelers about 30 hours of searching by combining four websites in one with stellar customer service. Travelers can book custom vacations with the help of a travel consultant or can choose from 300+ curated travel packages featuring only the best combination of top reviewed hotel properties, best flights and fun curated activities with the lowest prices, ensuring maximum travel value.

About Open to All

The Open to All coalition works to protect and strengthen our nations nondiscrimination laws and defend the bedrock principle that when a business opens its doors to the public, it should be Open to All. The campaign is supported by a wide array of more than 175 national and state organizations that advocate for racial justice, civil rights, LGBT) equality, health and healthcare, inclusive faith.

About Trip Concierge

TripConcierge.co was founded by globetrotters Thomas Schneider, Rickard Antblad and Peter Burjanec who searched the planet for the best travel experiences offering the best value for money. With over 125+ destinations, covering 440 hand selected hotels and 330 curated activities, it is one of the fastest growing travel companies in the United States. With custom trip booking assistance guests can further choose from over 120 travel partners for hotels, flights, vacation packages, cruises, rental cars and activities.