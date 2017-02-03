Trighton Interactive Awarded Top Honors for Law Firm Website Design for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Trighton Interactive has once again received a best-in-class award for excellence in the design, development and implementation of a law firm website. The Orlando-based digital marketing agency has achieved this distinction in the prestigious Interactive Media Awards’ (IMA) legal category for the fourth consecutive year and is also the first IMA winner of 2017.

According to the IMA, the 2017 best-in-class distinction recognizes Trighton’s achievement in designing, developing and implementing the Paul & Perkins PA website. The best-in-class designation means the website surpasses the standards of excellence of the web’s best professional work.

The judging for the award is based on five criteria: design, content, feature functionality, usability, and standards compliance. In order to achieve the best-in-class distinction, the site had tomeet the highest standards of excellence in each criterion and stand out from competitors’ sites in the same category.

Because of the IMA’s high standards and strict judging guidelines, only a fraction of the websites submitted for awards earn the best-in-class distinction. Trighton’s CEO, Jody Resnick, credits the agency’s creative team with a commitment to excellencethat results in best-in-class websites for all of their clients. He notes that “winning the IMA’s highest honors for the fourth consecutive year in the legal category substantiates our position as a market leader in the design and development of best-in-class law firm websites.”

About Trighton Interactive

Trighton Interactive is a full-service digital agency with clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to law firms. We create award-winning websites and provide industry-leading SEO, Paid Search Marketing, Content Development, and Social Media services. At Trighton, we harness the power of advanced technologies to create websites that work for our clients, increasing efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenues.

Trighton has been recognized as a leader in website development with prestigious Best in Class awards from the Interactive Media Awards for websites in the manufacturing, medical, and legal categories and an Outstanding Achievement award from the Web Marketing Association.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.trighton.com