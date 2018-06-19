Tricky Tribe Announces Release of Addictive Travel & Puzzle Mobile Game “Journey Jake”

Finding a great game for mobile devices can be a challenge. Tricky Tribe is here to help with the exciting release of “Journey Jake”.

There’s certainly no shortage of mobile games, but finding one that’s free, fun, and compelling is a whole different story. The good news is that the Slovenian mobile game studio Tricky Tribe is answering the call with the announcement of the coming release of their breakthrough puzzle and travel game “Journey Jake”, on July 25th, 2018. It will be available as a free download for both iOS and Android devices. The new mobile game’s pre-release has been greeted with high levels of enthusiasm from game testers and is expected to be a great success

“I can’t believe that a simple paper prototype from 2012 led to a fully fledged Triple-A game,” commented Primoz Strajnar, CEO of Tricky Tribe. “The project started small, as a mere afterthought inside our hit title, ‘Tinker Island’. But it wouldn’t let us go. We always had it the back of our minds, knowing, someday we would turn it into a standalone game. Finally, our small tribe decided to go all in, with ‘Journey Jake’. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the past year. It’s an amazing era in mobile games, where a tiny team can produce games that can rival quality-wise rival the releases key industry giants. Both new players and old lovers of ‘Tinker Island’ won’t be disappointed.”

According to the company, “Journey Jake” is a free game with in-app purchases, subscriptions, and opt-in reward videos, that can add to the fun and entertainment.

The story of “Journey Jake” is a compelling one. The player takes the role of Jake who has just landed his dream job as a travel journalist. Sarah, the editor of the travel magazine and his boss can be quite demanding: She sends Jake off to all kinds of challenges and adventures, where he makes his way through beautiful and mysterious environments, works with locals, and generally tries to make the world a better place by solving puzzles – all while trying to improve his relationship with editor Sarah and Meander Magazine. Every puzzle beaten advances the story and gives the chance for more eye-opening, intriguing, and humorous dialogue, that can either lead to a romance between Jake and Sarah or create fierce competition between them.

Tricky Tribe is known for past hit releases, like the 2013’s single-finger racing game “Groove Racer” and text based card game “Tinker Island”. “Journey Jake” is their first independent release, pushing the limits of a narrative 3D puzzle game to the max.

For more information be sure to visit https://journey-jake.com and check out the animated intro to the game at https://youtu.be/fTHL1bGOB7E.

About Tricky Tribe

Tricky Tribe is a Slovenian game studio consisting of ten people, pushing boundaries in different genres of free to play games since 2010. They all have deep experience having previously worked for companies like Gameloft, Devolver, and Outfit7.