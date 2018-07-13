Triad Behavioral Health Acquires Gerry Grossman Seminars

Gerry Grossman Seminars Joins Triad Behavioral Health, LLC’s Leading Brands; AATBS, Academic Review, and Taylor Study Method

Post Falls, Idaho (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

Triad Behavioral Health, LLC announces the acquisition of Santa Monica, California based Gerry Grossman Seminars, a leading developer of mental health exam preparation and continuing education courses.

Gerry Grossman Seminars known as a leader in behavioral health education with over 30 years of experience and maintains a strong focus on assisting students and professionals located in California who have additional mandatory requirements to receive and maintain their professional licenses. In the last 30 years, Gerry Grossman Seminars have helped over 23,000 individuals pass their licensure exams whilst providing continuing education credits to nearly 20,000 licensed professionals.

With the acquisition, Gerry Grossman Seminars joins Triad Behavioral Health, LLC’s leading brands; AATBS, Academic Review, Taylor Study Method, and Smart Practitioner to provide professionals with best in class exam preparation and continuing education materials available in the mental health industry. “We’re very excited to bring 33 years of experience and success with helping students and professionals to develop their careers to the Triad Behavioral Health family,” said Gerry Grossman, founder of Gerry Grossman Seminars. “We know that we will now be able to expand the scope of Gerry Grossman Seminars, allowing our users an even greater potential to build themselves up professionally, thru all phases of their career.”

“We are excited to add even more options to help behavioral health professionals pass their licensing exams and continuing education requirements, whether that be a live workshop setting, or through an online course,” said Glenn Eaton, CEO of Triad Behavioral Health, LLC. “The resources that we are able to offer to the industry have now increased substantially. We are very enthusiastic to add the services, expertise, and knowledge of the Gerry Grossman brand to Triad Behavioral Health, as this gives even more flexibility to those looking to develop their behavioral health careers in a thorough and efficient manner.”

About Gerry Grossman Seminars

Gerry Grossman Seminars’ mission is to offer high-quality clinical training to mental healthcare associates and licensed professionals regarding timely and relevant topics and to further enhance the skills and knowledge of licensed mental health professionals through a wide array of continuing education subjects and platforms.

About Triad Behavioral Health, LLC

With over 40 years in the marketplace and 120 years of business and industry knowledge, Triad Behavioral Health LLC’s mission is to provide exam preparation, continuing education, and career services to behavioral health individuals, institutions, and organizations. Triad Behavioral Health, LLC focuses on providing all with the necessary information and ability to be influential contributors in the field, raising the bar of behavioral health in their communities.

