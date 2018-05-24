Trends in the Eastern European IT market: high demand for specialists in Big Data, AI and DevOps – Lucky Labs

According to DOU survey, last year, fast-growing Ukrainian companies were in dire need of specialists not only in Big Data and AI, but also in Machine Learning and even JavaScript and QA (Senior level)

In recent years, a high demand for qualified analysts, specialists in artificial intelligence, system architects and DevOps is witnessed in the tech industry of Eastern Europe. The increased demand for these specialties is said to be in Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

According to DOU survey, last year, fast-growing Ukrainian companies were in dire need of specialists not only in Big Data and AI, but also in Machine Learning and even JavaScript and QA (Senior level). Qualified personnel of this segment were of high need both at market giants (Global Logic, EPAM, SoftServe, Luxoft), and at other companies of the top-20 DOU rating (Lucky Labs, DataArt, Infopulse, Intellias).

“Modern business understands that the use of large data opens up many new opportunities, so qualified analysts are snapped up. As for technical specialists, the demand for hard skills is generated by the configuration of specific projects. For example, in Lucky Labs there is the increased demand for middle-level Python developers and DevOps/SRE the second year in a row. Regarding the level of specialists, we often hire Middle (about 70%),” the press service of Lucky Labs (TOP-20 IT companies in Ukraine) noted.

In addition to innovative technologies, in Poland, Belarus and Ukraine, the skills of QA (Manual and Automation), Java, .NET, JavaScript, C ++ and Python are in high demand.

These experts are considered to be among the most highly paid in high tech sphere. The level of income depends on the qualification and position. Thus, on average, analysts earn from $ 600 to $ 1,300, and developers earn $ 1,800. Senior-level specialists (for the most popular technologies – Java and NET) can claim a monthly income of $ 3-3.5 thousand, and Middle-level – income of $ 1.7 thousand. In QA, team leads earn an average of $ 2.3 thousand per month, and Middle-level specialists can earn about $ 1,2 thousand.

The prevailing request for middle-level candidates is observed in most fast-growing Ukrainian IT companies. It is 40% of the total hiring. The Senior and Junior indicators are 30% and 24%, respectively.

