Treats for Tweets! This coming Valentines Week at Corn Exchange, Manchester

(PRUnderground) February 13th, 2017

Our atrium at Manchester’s iconic Corn Exchange has been created into a garden paradise for all you lovebirds this coming Valentine’s day. On top of the fantastic menus the Corn Exchange’s 13 restaurants have put together, there is also the chance to win a romantic meal for 2.

To take part all you have to do is tweet a picture of yourself in Corn Exchange’s love bird themed garden pod to @cornexchangeMAN using the hashtag #LoveBirdsMCR. You could even get creative with a cheeky snapchat filter?

Once we have received all the entries we will then choose the best image to be shared on Twitter, the lucky winner will then be dining with the love bird of his or her choice at one of Corn Exchange’s exclusive restaurants in Manchester.

What’s more with live music in the atrium Valentines Eve, the atmosphere will be set for romance. All you have to do is choose from one of our fantastic restaurants to dine.

Here are some of the Valentines offers available:

Let Cabana sweep you and your loved one off your feet this Valentine’s day with a spectacle of romance Rio style. With a choice of 2 or 3 courses, a cocktail on arrival, this deal is sure to put the love in the air…

Cosy Club are bringing you a fantastic offer of 3 courses for £26.50, available from February 11th – 14th. To find out more about Valentine’s day at the Cosy Club visit Corn Exchanges restaurants page

If elegant, classic Italian cuisine is what gets the romance flowing in your relationship, then Gino’s have just the menu for you. Be transported to the romantic landscape of rural Italy with their fantastic dishes

Banyan – Indulge in the specially selected 3 course menu for just £32pp, available Saturday 11th – Friday 17th February, including a complimentary Banyan Cupid Cocktail

As well as being a fantastic dining option, this Valentine’s Day you can find the perfect gifts at Salvi’s. Look no further than Salvi’s shop to find the perfect culinary gift for your loved one

For a full list of all our restaurants and their special offers visit the what’s happening page here.

Situated on Exchange Square in the heart of Manchester, Corn Exchange is perfect for intimate dining for two, or, if you have the little ones with you, their family friendly restaurants have something for everybody.

For more information, contact our dedicated team on 0161 834 8961 or visit us at www.cornexchangemanchester.co.uk

