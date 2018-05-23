TRC’s Michael Murphy Wins Prestigious Award for Lifetime Achievement in Hydropower Industry

Michael Murphy named 2018 recipient of the National Hydropower Association’s Henwood Award for his dedication to the hydropower industry during his 30-year career.

TRC, a leader in engineering, consulting and construction-management services, is pleased to announce Michael Murphy has been named the 2018 recipient of the National Hydropower Association’s Dr. Kenneth Henwood Award for lifetime achievement and dedication to the hydropower industry.

Murphy found out he was the winner of the Henwood Award just two weeks after retiring from TRC in January.

“It was a total surprise, but I was deeply honored to be chosen by my peers across the country for this award,” he said. “I could not have imagined a better way to cap my career.”

Murphy spent more than 30 years in the power industry, starting out as an attorney at Green Mountain Power in Vermont. From there he moved on to Central Maine Power before starting his own national consulting firm, EPRO, in 1999. Murphy joined TRC after it acquired EPRO in 2003, ultimately serving as vice president and national market director for hydropower.

“I have been blessed to be surrounded by the finest hydropower staff in the country,” he said. “The TRC hydropower team is not only the most talented in the industry, but they made it a pleasure to come to work every day.”

Murphy worked in various roles throughout his career, which gave him a strong understanding of the different facets of the industry. Over the years he became one of the leading proponents of hydropower, speaking before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and testifying before Congress.

“Mike made an enormous impact on the industry over the course of his career,” said Jim Mayer, president of TRC’s Power Sector. “His vision and depth of knowledge was vital in helping TRC establish itself as a leading consultant on hydropower projects of all sizes.”

