Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 24th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Travis Scott tickets. Scott will be touring beginning in November in conjunction with his recently announced “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” Tour. This blockbuster tour gets underway in Baltimore, MD on November 8th and will culminate on December 7th in Los Angeles, CA at the Forum.

Scott’s phenomenal album, Astroworld, earned the Number 1 slot on the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row. He will have 25 tour stops including a special stop in his hometown of Houston, TX where he will do his first Astroworld Fest on November 17th. His supporting acts include: Virgil Abloh, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, and Gunna.

Travis Scott 2018 Tour Dates:

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena (November 8th)

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (November 9th)

11/11 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena (November 11th)

11/12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (November 12th)

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena (November 13th)

11/17 – Houston, TX @ Astroworld Festival (November 14th)

11/19 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center (November 19th)

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Center (November 21st)

11/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (November 24th)

11/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena (November 25th)

11/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (NYC) (MSG) (November 27th)

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena (November 29th)

11/30 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center (November 30th)

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (December 1st)

12/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (December 2nd)

12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena (December 4th)

12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (December 5th)

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (December 6th)

12/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Target Center (December 8th)

12/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (December 9th)

12/10 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center (December 10th)

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (December 12th)

12/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (December 15th)

12/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena (December 16th)

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (December 17th)

About TicketDown.com:

