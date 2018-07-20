Travis & Janie Schurr Have Launched a Brand-New Website – “Cash for Vegas Homes”

Travis & Janie Schurr have launched a brand-new website and aiming to serve more people in Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

Las Vegas, NV (PRUnderground) July 20th, 2018

Selling an old home has always been a challenge. Thankfully, there are folks out there looking to make the process easier. Travis and Janie Schurr, of “Cash for Vegas Homes”, are proud to announce the launch of a brand-new website. The new site, Cash for Vegas Homes, offers more in-depth information, secure contact, and everything you need to know about selling your old home in Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

One of the primary benefits of Cash for Vegas Homes is that you may sell your old home in any condition. Even if the property requires extensive repairs and renovations, which would often disqualify you from the current housing market, they will make you an offer. No other business in the area can say the same!

The sales process is simple, as shown on the new website. It takes just four simple steps:

Enter your primary property and contact information for your Las Vegas home

Cash for Vegas Homes will arrange a time to view the property

If accepted – the house is purchased quickly and hassle-free

You’ll receive a no-obligation cash offer

About Cash for Vegas Homes

Since day one, Cash for Vegas Homes’ goal was to offer homeowners an easier way to sell their unwanted property. If you sold on the current housing market, you would require the assistance of a real estate agent and a bank – both of which require compensation for their services. You lose money. With Cash for Vegas Homes, you receive a no-obligation cash offer. You may accept or turn down the offer. It’s your decision. Should you accept, professionals who care will guide you through the remaining steps in the process to sign over the property. You walk away with cash in your hands!

Contact Information

Cash for Vegas Homes

8690 S Maryland Pkwy, Suite 130

Las Vegas, NV 89123

