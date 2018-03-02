Traverse Bay Farms Gourmet Food Company Announces the Launch of Three (3) New All-Natural Fruit-Based Salad Dressings

Nationally award winning company, Traverse Bay Farms has announced three (3) new all-natural products to its ever growing line of gourmet food products. These new salad dressing flavors include Strawberry Poppyseed, Cherry Poppyseed and Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

USA (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

According to Andy LaPointe, Managing Director, “We are very excited to launch these three new fruit-based salad dressings. These new flavors were specifically created to add a new flavor niche to our nationally award winning brand.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Each of these new salad dressing flavors are a perfect combination not only to a salad but as a dip, too. You can enjoy any of these dressings on your favorite salad, in addition to serving as a dip for fresh fruit when you serve it with a cheese and cracker tray.

Traverse Bay Farms specializes in fruit-based gourmet products including our award winning fruit salsa. While our Fruit Advantage line products a complete selection of fruit-based, condition-specific dietary supplements and now these new flavors complete our new line of full-flavored salad dressings.”

About Traverse Bay Farms: The company has won 26 national food awards over the past few years and is America’s #1 Award Winning Super Fruit company. In addition, the company was recently included in two nationally published natural health and wellness books published by Bottom Line Publications. This is the very same publisher that publishes the extremely popular series entitled Bottom Line Secrets and Bottom Line Health.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.