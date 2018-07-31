Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage Triple Threat with Nationally Award-Winning Fruit Barbeque Sauces

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage now offers three fruit-based barbeque sauces. The three fruit flavors include: cherry barbeque, apple barbeque and red raspberry barbeque.

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage now offers three fruit-based barbeque sauces. The three fruit flavors include: cherry barbeque, apple barbeque and red raspberry barbeque.

According to Andy LaPointe, Managing Partner, “Traverse Bay Farms has won over 26 national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. This includes 4 national awards for our fruit-based barbeque sauces. Both the apple barbeque and red raspberry barbeque sauce have won two national awards respectively. With the introduction of our cherry barbeque, we are now a triple threat within our line of fruit-based barbeque sauces.”

We want to be on the cutting edge of offering the top-of-shelf products and nationally award-winning flavors. This includes fruit salsa, jams, cherry juice concentrate, fruit barbeque sauces and dried fruit.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “more people are interested in enjoying gourmet flavors at home. They want to be able to make simple, great tasting recipes in the comfort of their own kitchens. In addition to offering our best-in-class products, we also offer a complete line of free downloadable recipe cookbooks available for free download on their website. We make enjoying our salsas easy and fun.”

Their products are available online at www.traversebayfarms.com. They also have two retail locations in Northern Michigan. The retail stores are located in downtown Elk Rapids and in Bellaire.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.