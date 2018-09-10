Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage Creates Condition-Specific Natural Health Kits

It’s official… Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has announced customers can now get condition-specific health kits from the Traverse Bay Farms website.

Bellaire, MI USA (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

Today’s healthy and wellness consumers are always on the lookout for natural ways to enjoy a more active lifestyle. However, many health and wellness companies focus only delivering products and not solutions to the consumer. This has ended today with the Traverse Bay Farms Condition-Specific Health Combo packages.

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has combined its best selling, all-natural products with downloadable health and wellness books to help consumers enjoy pain-free and healthy lifestyles.

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage, “Over the years, our customers have asked about additional all-natural ways they can enjoy a more active lifestyle. After working with our customer focus groups, we have created several condition-specific natural health kits.

These one-of-a-kind health kits will combine our condition-specific products with a downloadable book. For example, our joint health combo kit will combine our 100% pure Montmorency tart cherry juice, which helps to maintain healthy joints, with a downloadable book on natural ways to reduce arthritis pain.”

From the first day, our customers receives this new health kit, they will be able to enjoy the natural health benefits of the Traverse Bay Farms products with additional ways to enjoy pain-free days, too.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “In addition to offering our all-natural products as a way to enjoy a healthy lifestyle, the addition of the downloadable books allows to customers to enjoy comprehensive healthy lifestyle.”

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms/ Fruit Advantage and their products, visit their site at www.traversebayfarms.com or www.fruitadvantage.com and view the blog section.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.