Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage Announces No Price Change for Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate and Offers Free Shipping on Cherry Juice Concentrate, Too!

No price increase for customers of Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage for its popular Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate.

Michigan (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

It’s official… Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has announced that the price of its popular Michigan-grown, Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate will remain unchanged for its many customers.

The announcement is a welcome change in the volatile food industry that is heavily reliant on the success of the tart cherry harvest, weather conditions, transportation, energy costs and more. Over the past year, general food prices have been steadily increasing and the Tart Cherry Juice industry is no exception.

In fact, the price of some cherry juice concentrates in the industry has already increased over 30% or more. Fortunately, the new and returning customers to Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage don’t have to worry about any sort of price increase from this 18+ year old company.

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage, “For our customers, making cherry juice daily is a vital part of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle. It’s not only tastes great but it is packed full of healthy antioxidants. Thus, we do everything we are capable of to ensure our prices maintain current levels. Our customers know how hard we work to deliver the very best product in the marketplace while maintaining price stability. By announcing no increase in prices, further solidifies our reputation of being a leader in the super fruit and tart cherry juice area.”

One of the reasons the company is able to announce no price increase is due to the excellent relations with suppliers, vendors and partners. In addition, paying close attention to providing excellent customer support allows Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage to continue to increase not only the number of returning customers, but new customers, too.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “In addition to maintaining our prices are current levels we are also going to continue offering free shipping when new customers or returning customers purchase a mini-case of Montmorency tart cherry juice concentrate so our customers don’t have to worry about price or shipping cost issues. A mini-case contains 6 bottles of our great tasting cherry juice concentrate. Thus, with a combination of no price increase and free shipping, it is a powerful statement to both new and returning customers looking for high quality customer service, excellent product and most importantly price stability.”

In addition to offering tart cherry juice concentrate, the company offers a complete line of awarding fruit-based product customers can enjoy with every meal of the day. Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage offer tart cherry capsules, wild blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules, an entire range of dried super fruits and chocolate covered dried fruits, too.

Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States.

For more information about Traverse Bay Farms/ Fruit Advantage and their products, visit their site at www.traversebayfarms.com or www.fruitadvantage.com and view the blog section.

Traverse Bay Farms/Fruit Advantage are leading brands in the super fruit niche specifically in the area of tart cherry products. It is headquartered in Bellaire, MI and has products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States.

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.