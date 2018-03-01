Traverse Bay Farms Continues to Offer Free Shipping on Cherry Capsules and Tart Cherry Juice!

Traverse Bay Farms announces it will continue to offer Free Shipping on the its popular Tart Cherry Capsules and Montmorency Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate.

USA (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

It’s official…despite the increasing costs of postage and shipping costs, Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage has announced it will continue to offer free shipping a number of its all-natural, nationally award winning gourmet products.

The announcement is a welcome change in the natural health areana. For many companies to offer free shipping they simply increase thier price to end consumer. However, Traverse Bay Farms has also announced it will not be increasing its price for its popular tart cherry juice concentrate or tart cherry capsules.

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage, “For our customers, enjoying the natural health benefits of tart cherries is part of enjoying a healthy daily lifestyle. Cherries not only taste great but are packed full of healthy antioxidants. In addition, they reply on our products to help fight joint pain, inflammation or other health issues that may have a negative affect on your lifestyle.

With many uncertainties in the world, our customers don’t have to worry about paying for shipping to get our nationally award winning products and all natural products delivered to thier home or office. We do everything we are capable of to ensure our customers enjoy our all natural products, while supporting the American farmer. By announcing we will continue to maintain our free shipping policy, along with no increase in prices, this further solidifies our reputation of being a leader in the super fruit and tart cherry juice area.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.