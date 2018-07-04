Transparent LED Screen and LED Digital Poster is New fashion for Outdoor Commercial Advertising – YUCHIP

There are more and more advertising display projects with creative solution on the outdoor advertising market. Such as led advertising poster and transparent led display, are the most favourable commercial led displays in recent years. Here we’d like to introduce some main featrues:

In recent years, with the backwardness of traditional LED display technological development, and the dated appearance and structure, it gradually falls from grace. In addition, demolition of illegal outdoor advertisement boards happens all around the world, especially in big cities. under the influence of illegal constructions that impact the cityscape, and light pollution.

It must be pointed out that this phenomenon is particularly prominent in this year. Outdoor billboards and outdoor LED screen demolition activities have been plagued. The LED screens with various sizes highly grab people’s attention, meanwhile, the fact they also bring disorder to the original integrative cityscape is also a controversial issue. The negative impact of outdoor LED display screens caused by strong light, which is also known as “light pollution”, together with other issues has been reported by the public. It has unavoidably become one of the important tasks in the process of urban reconstruction and renovation.

Based on all issues mentioned above, the outdoor LED display industry does experience a devastating strike. But from another perspective, this may also be a profound awakening. At this moment, outdoor advertising operators and media companies are not only afraid to purchase new LED screens, but also plagued by disassembled LED screens. Outdoor advertising LED display manufacturers cannot stand still, but take some necessary measures to re-find a way to survive. In the meantime, global advertising expenditure is expected to grow 4.3%, and the outdoor advertising market share is expected to continually increase to 6.3%. Given all the above circumstances, the development of more competitive products that meet market demands is a matter of great urgency to all LED display manufacturers. After all, wherever there is a pain point, there is an opportunity.

There are more and more advertising display projects with creative solution on the outdoor advertising market. The demanded amount is large and the products precisely meet the market demand are highly expected. Such as LED Digital poster and transparent led display, are the most favourable commercial led displays in recent years. Here we’d like to introduce some main characteristics of these two:

Based on several pain points of existing LED products, YUCHIP develops the new type of LED poster. It is an ideal solution in various occasions such as shopping malls, small events, auto show, product launches, stage performances, concerts, etc. :

1. No complicated setup, easy connection., Wifi, RJ45, USB input. Synchronous and asynchronous control available.

2. Ultra-high definition image quality display, refresh rate can reach 3840Hz, P1.9, P2.5, P3 optional.

3. Perfect alternative to LCD advertising. Both indoor and outdoor with high brightness locations available.

4. Front maintenance, greatly improving maintenance efficiency.

5. A variety of installation methods such as hanging, standing, splicing display, creative oblique installation and other shapes.

We have reasons to believe that LED advertising poster has a promising development, and it will replace LCD screens sooner or later.

As we mentioned above, due to the multiple limitations of light pollution and relevant articles from “Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China”, as well as the complex and lengthy approval process, the development of the outdoor LED display reaches a plateau. However, the transparent led display can completely solve this problem. Indoor installation with outdoor viewing, brightness adjustable, avoiding all outdoor advertising approval processes, Quick installation, customization available, etc. Here are some brief characteristics of transparent LED glass :

1.Ultra-Transparency

Permeability is 60% -90%, translucent, ventilation, does not affect the lighting and line of sight，It’s very suitable for installing glass walls.

2.Thin and light,Easy to Installation

No need steel structure: directly attached to the wall installation, saving space and installation costs.

3.Indoor installation for outdoor viewing

Easy maintenance, safety, less approval processes than outdoor advertising .

4.Customization Available

Modern transparent LED screen has all kinds of types, the structure is complex, the size isn’t the same, the standard cabinet couldn’t meet the needs of all projects , YUCHIP can customize the best product solution according to real situation, to ensure the permeability of transparent LED video wall, completeness of display and consistency.

5. Energy saving, fast cooling

For more information and price of the transparent LED wall, please visit: https://www.yuchip-led.com

To sum up, it is easy to figure out why these two products have become the new fashion of the advertising industry in recent years. Trying to solve the current issues coming from market and customers, and constantly optimizing the products are something an excellent led display manufacturer should deal with.

Besides the innovations of the transparent screen and digital advertising screens, the LED manufacturers bring all their skills to fulfill the increasingly important end demand for “targeted advertising and professional intelligence”. According to latest status of industrial exhibitions this year, the perceivable tends to LED technology software upgrades, integration of smart and interactive technology, also greatly increased the audience of outdoor LED display.

In addition, more and more outdoor advertising LED screens integrate touch, infrared sensors, VR, and face recognition technology into the interactive experience between outdoor screen and audiences, a major milestone in the quest to make the outdoor screen more vivid.

These innovations are by no means the expand the traditional application areas of outdoor advertising display, but they do bring fresh vibes to the whole industry. At the meantime, outdoor media shows fresh new development tendency, which stimulates continuous improvement of LED outdoor advertising screen manufacturing, increasingly focuses on the promotion of technology. With various high-grade, precision and advanced technologies, we have good reasons to believe that more and more LED display products which would breakthrough technical barriers and can fully fulfill the demand of advertising industry and social development, will make an appearance in the coming days.

