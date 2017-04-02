Trans Gets A New Update. Enjoy Stunning Design Eexperience On Version 3.8.0

Trans, a transgender dating app that enables users to join and connect with transgender singles who share same interests has been redesigned with state-of-the-art.

(PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2017

Li Shen, creator of this awesome app believes the new update will improve the social networking experience amongst the transgender people because of its amazing way of bringing them together from nearby and in different locations around them, thus, making it the ideal app for setting up meaningful dates and passionate lovers.

The release of version 3.8.0 offers a refreshing platform for dating as it features a much cooler User Interface with an aesthetic finish. The elegant display is very appealing to the eye and navigation is uncluttered which differentiates it from every other dating app on the internet.

This timely update also boasts of a highly secured and easy to use payment system where users can seamlessly create strong passion and enjoy lasting relationships with desirable partners. The world is full of interesting people and Trans makes connecting with these people much more fun and worthwhile.

Trans has redefined the dating experience within the transgender community as every user is set to enjoy an exciting Trans-venture from the second they open the app to the moment they meet that special person in real life. Splendid feeling all the way!

So what are you waiting for? Download or upgrade, and hook up with hundreds of thousands of Transgender and Trans-attracted people now!

Don’t enjoy alone, join the conversation with the hash-tag #Trans or # Trans dating to increase awareness for others seeking same pleasure.

Trans is currently available on Apple store and Google play and it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/trans-free-transgender-dating/id1124287892?l=en&mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=biz.trans&hl=en

About Trans

Meet Transgender Singles in your Local Area today and connect with hundreds of thousands of Transgender Singles like you now!