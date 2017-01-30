Tranquilo the portable baby mat that quiets babies in mere seconds Wins MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a no-equity accelerator program designed to help launch small businesses with publicity and cash awards. Each year, thousands of applicants vie for spots as finalists, hoping to win the grand prize. This year, that prize went to Tranquilo, one of 36creative’s most successful clients.

Tranquilo is designed primarily for newborns, and it helps them transition into the outside world from the womb. Oftentimes, babies feel a sense of “shock” for the first few months after birth – after having been cradled and comforted in the womb, they are introduced to a world filled with bright lights, loud sounds, and stillness rather than constant motion. Tranquilo is designed to recreate the ambience of the womb with soft sounds and gentle vibrations, thus providing soothing comfort to infants.

It was designed by a maternity nurse in Boston, Massachusetts named Melissa Gersin. She’s a specialist when it comes to crying infants, and she’s been on-hand to witness dozens of parents struggle to calm their babies. In fact, Gersin believes that babies do not cry for “no reason”; she believes that they simply miss the reassurance and comfort of the womb. That’s why Tranquilo is such an innovative and amazing product; it mimics those sensations and reduces crying in a matter of seconds.

Gersin hopes to expand her business in 2017, and she recently recruited Ashley Coon, who has helped her grow her digital healthcare company called Ovia Health. Coon says Tranquilo is a one-of-a-kind product that is sure to grow with more exposure.

Tranquilo is portable, lightweight, and easy to use. The interior lining is resistant to water, and the outer cover is removable and washable for parents’ convenience. It’s free of harmful materials such as lead and phthalates, and it’s designed to exceed CPSIA standards. Parents can feel confident when purchasing the Tranquilo soothing baby mat for their infants.

About 36creative

A New Hampshire based creative agency offering creating branding solutions for small to mid-sized businesses. We offer mobile app development, website design, graphic services and search engine marketing.