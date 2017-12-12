Trailguide Pictures Releases New Wilderness Canoe Trip Short Film

Trailguide Pictures has released a new short film “A Place to Paddle: Algonquin Park showcasing a 10 Day Wilderness Canoe Trip through Algonquin Park.

Jason Eke, a popular Canadian canoe builder, outdoorsman and independent film maker, whose online canoe building and bushcraft video’s reach over 75,000 views per month has released his latest video for free on Youtube.

The video/short film titled “A Place to Paddle: Algonquin Park” follows Jason and friends on a 10 Day Wilderness Canoe Trip through Algonquin Park in central Ontario, Canada.

The short film, with a run-time of 30 minutes, is a trip report of a 10 day 100 km canoe trip from access point #2 at the Tim River to Access Point #6 at Canoe Lake.

“Every year I try to get out and do a larger back country canoe trip. This year I decided to take advantage of the high water levels and paddle the Tim River which is an area that normally becomes difficult later in the season due to low water levels and beaver dams,” says Eke, “this wilderness canoe trip would challenge us through long days of paddling, portages, weather and wildlife encounters.”

The short film/video shows highlights from the trip with topics like Tim Lake, beaver dam crossings, incredible moose footage, Rosebary Lake, Shipagew Lake, Blue Lake, Big Trout Lake, Otterslide Lake, Burnt Island Lake, Tom Thomson Lake, and the Tom Thomson Memorial on Canoe Lake.

Eke, received some assistance to produce the short film/video from brands like Purinize,

Mountain House, and Sawyer, through product sponsorship.

“I’m very thankful to both the brands that help me produce these video programs and also to the viewers who watch them,” says Eke. “This was a trip that would help us identify who we are while we continued to improve our bushcraft and wilderness skills, every time I have the opportunity to get outdoors and challenge myself in a wilderness setting I learn more about myself and become a bit better at the thing I love most.”

In addition to the A Place to Paddle: Algonquin Park project, Jason Eke is also currently producing a How to Build a Kayak series, sponsored by Chesapeake Light Craft; and also a new web series titled “Bushcraft” which is set to be released early 2018.

About Trailguide Pictures

Trailguide Pictures is a Canadian landscape and adventure film company with a focus on canoe culture, wilderness travel and bushcraft.

For more information about Trailguide Pictures, visit www.trailguidepictures.com

