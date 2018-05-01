Track Alaska Launches in Wasilla, Bringing Cutting-Edge GPS Tracking to the Last Frontier

The vehicle theft nightmare has finally met its match as Track Alaska opens its doors for business, providing cutting-edge GPS tracking solutions in the state of Alaska.

Alarms are a thing of the past. From Anchorage to the Mat-Su Valley, the vehicle theft epidemic continues to intensify. And Alaskans from all walks of life are becoming increasingly desperate to protect their precious vehicles, toys, and other valuables. Track Alaska, a provider of cutting-edge GPS tracking solutions, recently opened their doors to great fanfare, with the goal of eradicating this pervasive problem, and finally bringing peace-of-mind to fellow Alaskans.

Based in Wasilla, Track Alaska are THE subject-matter experts on GPS tracking throughout the entire state of Alaska, including her rugged and remote North Slope region.

“There have been countless stolen vehicles recently, and it doesn’t appear that it will slow down any time soon. And, as a result of very light penalties, the thieves seem to be becoming increasingly brazen,” explained Kathi Gross, owner of Track Alaska. “We sell and install a full line of GPS trackers for trucks, cars, sleds, SXS, RZR, boats, children, pets, and more. Our professional trackers are being used by some of Alaska’s top investigators and, due to our One SIM coverage in over 150 countries, are trusted by people worldwide.”

From fleet, asset and wireless devices, to satellite tracking outside of cellular coverage, the company offers a wide range of devices and services that can accommodate virtually every scenario.

“We’re getting fantastic feedback from our early customers,” continued Gross. “Our Geo-Trax device with starter disable has been one of our best sellers thus far. And our Geo-TraxMICRO Pro is a powerful, multi-functional handheld wireless device that’s perfect for covert vehicle tracking, remote asset tracking, and anti-theft applications. We’ve been getting rave reviews on social media, and are very excited about our prospects moving forward.”

The company has a righteous and ambitious growth strategy. Along with providing Alaskan’s with a powerful tool in protecting their personal property, Track Alaska promises to deliver valuable products and services to commercial and government vehicle fleets, the oil and gas industry, maritime shipping companies, the mining and fishing industries, and more. They are certainly well-positioned to have a significant and positive impact for consumers and businesses alike.

Track Alaska’s Geo-Trax devices, IntelliMatics system, and “One SIM” connectivity are revolutionizing the GPS tracking industry. Their solutions offer peace-of-mind, and yield operational improvements and increased profits for clients across the globe. For additional information, visit https://trackalaska.com/.

