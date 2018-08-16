Touchstone Essentials Launches Organically Grown, Full Spectrum CBD with Zero THC Hemp Oil

Eddie Stone, the Founder and CEO of global direct selling organization, Touchstone Essentials, has officially announced the launch of a premium line of organically grown, full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oil.

Raleigh, NC (PRUnderground) August 16th, 2018

Eddie Stone, the Founder and CEO of global direct selling organization, Touchstone Essentials, has officially announced the launch of a premium line of organically grown, full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oil.

Full spectrum hemp oil is an extract of hemp that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and several other beneficial phytochemicals. The cannabinoids in hemp oil act on the endocannabinoid system along with other receptors to support overall health and well-being.

“I was first introduced to CBD when a friend offered me a bottle of full spectrum hemp oil after I went through a series of painful and stressful back related issues,” said Touchstone Essentials’ Founder and CEO, Eddie Stone. “After trying it for the first time, I not only felt better, but I was able to sleep soundly through the night. I knew immediately that full spectrum hemp oil is an important and effective ingredient that I needed to share with the Touchstone Essentials community,” he added.

Touchstone Essentials’ hemp oil is produced using organically grown hemp, and retains a full spectrum of terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids. This superior strain of non-GMO phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil can offer a variety of whole body benefits, including calming and soothing the effects of temporary inflammation, discomfort and stress, while supporting restful sleep.

“Our partnerships with organic hemp farmers and top scientists allow us to offer premium, full spectrum CBD-rich hemp oil, without THC,” Eddie said. “Our premium hemp oil is grown organically in Colorado and leverages advanced nano-emulsion technology for fast, effective absorption.”

Initially Touchstone Essentials will offer two premium full spectrum hemp oil products:

Calm Premium Hemp Oil (750mg): a full spectrum hemp oil providing 25mg of cannabidiol (CBD) in each serving along with other organically grown cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids, with a refreshing mint taste.

Soothe Topical Hemp Balm (600mg): a soothing topical balm rich in cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids, moisturizing MCTs from coconut, protective beeswax, and the organic essential oils of lavender and eucalyptus.

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Touchstone Essentials supplements and full spectrum hemp oil read like a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, each nutritional supplement is carefully crafted to provide plant-based nutrition easily and effectively. Touchstone Essentials believes that when we fuel our bodies with the right ingredients, we fuel our potential. Everyone deserves the good inside. Learn more about how to power your potential at https://TheGoodInside.com