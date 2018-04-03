Total Freedom Dental Implant Center is First and Only in the World to Implement Full Digital Technology

Total Freedom has made a leap toward lowering barriers for patients receiving life-changing benefits of dental implants by reducing cost and time

The team at Total Freedom Dental Implant Center is now able to deliver a final complete set of implant supported teeth in less than 24 hours after implant placement.

Total Freedom Dental Implant Center recently partnered with Imetric, a Swiss-based company known for extremely accurate dental scanners, to become the world’s very first center to use the new ICam4D technology.

This technology eliminates the need for dental impressions, and in doing so, it also eliminates the major source of inaccuracies in implant dentistry.

The proprietary procedures developed by the Total Freedom Dental Implant Center team reduces treatment time from 6+ months and as many as 10 appointments to just 3 appointments over 3 consecutive days and a bottom line of approximately 5 hours of treatment time.

This efficiently allows Total Freedom to reduce the overall cost of treatment by several thousand dollars over the usual and customary fee.

