TOSHI Creative Industrial’s SOX Announces New Figure Ox Line

Completely unique socks bring fresh new options to the fashion world

HONG KONG (PRUnderground) July 10th, 2018

SOX is a standout in the sock design world, and their newly announced line, Figure Ox, is no exception.

“Socks are new fashion, and our company wants to present them as bright, funky, and unique. We bring something different to the fashion world,” said a TOHSI Creative Industrial and SOX representative.

Figure Ox includes seven styles of socks that have been crafted for comfort, fun, and fashion. The styles include Heat Imaging, Freehand Line, Warning Line, Fingerprint, Half Blood, and Radar Go!. A recently published video introduces all seven styles in the Figure Ox series .

Each of the styles have been carefully thought out to purvey the height of uniqueness in the sock market. For example, the captivating Heat Imaging style features a color transition that represents changes of temperature and different colors expressing mood change. The color combo is completely unique without being overwhelming. This attention to detail is carried through in all styles in the Figure Ox line, including Fingerprint. In this design, the uniqueness of fingerprints is considered to create a likewise exclusive design that stands out from anything else on the market today.

The Figure Ox series features unique patterns, top quality materials designed for durability, slip-proof design with elastic and grips, and toes that are seamless for the utmost comfort. SOX Figure Ox socks are made with a blend of materials including cotton, terlylene, and spandex to be breathable, crease-free, and able to hold shape after much wear.

Right now, the SOX website includes videos and a lookbook featuring the Figure Ox series. A promotion campaign will be available on Kickstarter soon. More information can be found at http://sox.today/ .

About TOHSI Creative Industrial

TOHSI Creative Industrial is a team of young, fashion-forward designers creating leading-edge options to market, including their newly launched Figure OX series of SOX.