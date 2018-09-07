Toronto Urban, Pop, and R&B Singer/Songwriter Ferreira Drops hot new Album “Mercury”

Portugal-born, Toronto raised & based rising urban-pop star Ferreira recently announced his much anticipated new album “Mercury” is now out to the joy of fans.

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) September 7th, 2018

Toronto singer-songwriter Ferreira lives by the philosophy “All. We. Have. Is. Now.” a set of ideas that are certainly exciting to embrace. This certainly just got much more interesting for the fans of quality urban, pop, and R&B music, as Ferreira has directed that energy towards his new release, the much-anticipated album “Mercury”, which by all accounts may be the push he needs to bring his name to an even larger international audience. The excitement surrounding “Mercury” is high and rising.

“Music is my passion and what I’ve dedicated my life to,” commented that high-energy artist. “It’s been a long road and sometimes hard, but always worth it. I think ‘Mercury’ is a good indication of where I am today and both old and new fans are going to appreciate its honesty and direction.”

Ferreira has seen close to two million streams of his past work online as well as has played live shows, in performances that have won praise, in front of thousands, opening for A-list stars like Fabolous, Pusha T, Jadakis and many more. . The eight-song LP “Mercury” features hot songs City Lights, Shadow, F it, I’m gone, I can’t wait, Gravity, Tonight, and Livin my way.

The artist counts among his top influences on his unique blend of urban, pop, and R&B, as Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. No newcomer to singing, songwriting or being a performer Ferreira was supported by his family in his dreams as an artist from a very young age with his father helping him develop his voice with training and local band rehearsals, which even saw him win a local Canadian talent contest as a singer at just five years old.

“Mercury” will be available across various digital platform’s including the artist’s Spotify.

Early feedback for the new LP has been extremely positive across the board.

Michelle S., from Boston, recently said in a five-star review, “My friend from Canada put me on to Ferreira and I adore his music completely. His new album doesn’t have one bad song, and City Lights is my favorite late-Summer song of the year. Fully recommended.”

Expect more news from the Canadian singer/songwriter soon.

For more information check out Ferreira on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/king.ferreira .

About Ferreira

Born in Portugal, the sexy R&B artist fell in love with music at the tender age of 4. As he grew up, a constant fascination with music remained to be his strongest and only passion. His new album “Mercury” showcases his charismatic style.