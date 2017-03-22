Torch Cigar Bar Owners Score Cover of McDowell Mountain Magazine

McDowell Mountain Magazine cover article highlights Kelly and Jon Harrington, the entrepreneurs behind Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix.

When they opened Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix, Kelly and Jon Harrington had a vision of creating a sanctuary for lovers of fine cigars and spirits. Today, the retreat is regarded as the new gold standard for cigar bars and lounges in the Valley. The Harringtons were recently featured on the cover of McDowell Mountain Magazine for the haven they have created, complete with the largest cigar patio in the state and broad selection of premium cigars, whiskeys, and spirits.

McDowell Mountain Magazine is a Phoenix-area publication that brings the community together with local news and event calendars. The cover article will provides a full profile of the Harrington family and their popular cigar bar.

“This magazine is a staple in our community, and we are honored to be the focus of this feature,” said Jon Harrington, Co-founder of Torch Cigar Bar. “When we opened our bar, we had a vision of creating a place where people could go to indulge and unwind in the company of other great people living or vacationing in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. We have been blown away by the high demand for a place like Torch.”

Torch Cigar Bar is an oasis for cigar enthusiasts who are looking to enjoy the finer things of life. The bar features over 200 cigars from around the globe in a state-of-the-art humidor. It also offers its clients 100 whiskeys, 200 total spirits, eight taps and a wide variety of specialty craft cocktails. Membership comes with a Spanish cedar locker, access to VIP events, concierge services, and meeting rooms.

For information about Torch Cigar Bar, visit TorchCigarBar.com or stop by for a visit at 5450 E. High Street # 115, Phoenix, AZ 85054.

