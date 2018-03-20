Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix Enhances Patio Décor in Preparation for Spring

Torch Cigar Bar, a retreat for lovers of fine cigars and spirits in Phoenix, has added string lighting and other features to its sprawling patio for spring.

Torch Cigar Bar is a sanctuary for cigar lovers in Phoenix. Considered the gold standard for cigar lounges in Arizona, Torch offers a vast selection of premium cigars and spirits to be enjoyed in a luxurious resort-like setting. With spring weather approaching, bar owners have made a series of upgrades to their sprawling 2,000 square-foot patio, including new string lighting that evokes starlit Arizona skies.

Torch Cigar Bar features a contemporary design for its o utdoor cigar patio – the perfect setting for an after-work meeting on a tranquil Arizona night. Guests can enjoy 200 premium cigars, 100 whiskeys, eight taps, and an expansive selection of specialty cocktails.

Jon Harrington, Co-Founder of Torch Cigar Bar, said that the patio at his Arizona cigar club provides the ideal place for people to relax and unwind in spring.

“Spring evenings in Arizona are beautiful, but they often pass people by because they are holed up at home or in the office,” said Harrington. “Our patio is the ideal place to soak in spring’s beauties and temperate weather-and our new updates make the setting even more indulgent.”

The patio offers stylish and comfortable furniture for lounging, fire pits, including a large, blazing Torch-T-shaped fire pit, and charming patio string lights that enhance the serenity of the setting.

Torch Cigar Bar offers membership packages that include premium Spanish Cedar lockers, gourmet food delivery options, primary access to special events, fast and secure Wi-fi, access to rare brands of bourbon and scotch, and concierge services. For more information, visit www.TorchCigarBar.com or stop by 5450 E. High Street #115, Phoenix, AZ, 85054.

About Torch Cigar Bar

