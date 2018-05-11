Torch Cigar Bar in Phoenix Brings Major League Baseball Season to its Patrons

Torch Cigar Bar, offering fine cigars and spirits in luxurious surroundings, brings a full season of MLB games to guests with DirecTV’s Extra Innings Package.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2018

Torch Cigar Bar is the gold standard in cigar shops and lounges in Phoenix. Torch guests can now enjoy the Major League Baseball season even as they indulge in the world’s finest cigars and spirits in the bar’s luxurious surroundings. Torch Cigar Bar announces that patrons can enjoy the newly ordered MLB Extra Innings Package from DirecTV to bring every baseball game to every TV, all season long.

Torch Cigar Bar is famous for its almost 2,000 square foot Phoenix cigar patio , the largest in the state, where guests can relax and enjoy beautiful vistas. The bar’s expansive cigar collection includes favorites such as Arturo Fuente, Brick House, El Baton, Diamond Crown, J.C. Newman, and Rocky Patel. The bar also offers over 200 spirits, including Johnnie Walker Blue Label, WhistlePig, Boss Hog IV, Black Prince, and Pappy Van Winkle. Torch Cigar Bar provides membership packages that include access to gourmet food delivery, fast and free Wi-Fi, a Spanish cedar locker, first access to VIP events, and more.

The MLB Extra Innings Package from DirecTV allows sports fans to experience Major League Baseball like never before. They can enjoy almost 90 out-of-market games a week, most of which are available in crystal-clear HD.

Jon Harrington, co-owner of Torch Cigar Bar and a baseball fan himself, said that the DirecTV package will further the bar’s mission to provide relaxation and enjoyment for patrons.

“Life is stressful, and Torch offers a place to forget the daily grind and take advantage of life’s indulgences,” said Harrington. “Guests who are baseball lovers will be able to catch all of the games in relaxing surroundings and the company of friends.”

Guests can visit Torch Cigar Bar in Arizona at 5450 E. High Street #115 in Phoenix to start watching the MLB Extra Innings Package games. For more information, call 1-800-641-TORCH or visit www.TorchCigarBar.com.

About Torch Cigar Bar

Torch Cigar Bar is the new gold standard in cigar bars and lounges in the Valley. Featuring a beautiful space with contemporary design, new-fashioned furnishings and a warm comfortable atmosphere, Torch is a sanctuary for lovers of fine cigars and spirits.